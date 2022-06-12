Armstrong Co-op pitches outdoor movies

Three films in three North Okanagan communities to help company celebrate its 100th birthday

The Armstrong Regional Co-op presents The Sandlot, Friday, June 24, at Vernon’s DND Grounds starting with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

Catch a flick in the great outdoors this summer, courtesy of the Armstrong Regional Cooperative.

As part of its 100th birthday celebrations in 2022, the Co-op will present three Community Outdoor Movie Nights this summer in the three communities with Co-op gas bars: Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm.

The movie in Vernon comes a week before the Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament and Music Festival and will be a classic baseball film – The Sandlot. It will be shown Friday, June 24, at the DND Grounds.

The movies in Armstrong and Salmon Arm have yet to be determined, but they will be held Thursday, July 14, at Armstrong’s Memorial Park, and Thursday, Aug. 11, at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park.

All movies are family friendly and free for the public to attend.

