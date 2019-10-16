Nelson harpist and folk singer Diemm will be performing with folk-roots artist Oliver Swain and percussionist Ben Johnson in Salmon Arm on Oct. 20 at the Nexus at First. (Diemm/Facebook) Nelson harpist and folk singer Diemm will be performing with folk-roots artist Oliver Swain and percussionist Ben Johnson in Salmon Arm on Oct. 20 at the Nexus at First. (Diemm/Facebook)

Artist Diemm bringing ethereal chamber folk music to Salmon Arm

Nelson harpist/vocalist accompanied by Oliver Swain for Oct. 20 concert at Nexus

Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Salmon Arm’s mountainous terrain will no doubt provide a source of inspiration for Diemm when she performs this Sunday at the Nexus.

The Nelson-based musician brings her transformative chamber folk music, played on harp accompanied by sharp lyrics, soprano vocals and spoken word, to the Nexus at First stage on Oct. 20. She is currently touring to promote her latest full-length release, Ten Thousand Miracles.

“I got into harp to accompany my singing, but I think of myself first of all as a singer and poet,” says Diemm, who began playing the instrument in 2010. “It was an intuitive grab; I knew I wanted to play strings and had never even seen a harp. There was instant rapport.”

Diemm says the mountains of her home-town energize and inspire her, both spiritually and musically.

“I find such a deep recharge feeling being in the mountains,” says Diemm. “Lots of metaphors around nature imagery make their way into my music. I find my first mode of artistic expression is poetry so I am endlessly writing.”

Accompanying Diemm on the bill is Oliver Swain. The two have been performing together since 2017, the mystical combination of their voices and instruments (harp, acoustic bass, and banjo) weave a stunning and innovative tapestry of dreams. They will be joined on stage by world percussionist Ben Johnson, on drums and udu.

Advance tickets, $15 are available on Eventbrite, until 5 p.m. on Oct. 20. Tickets will be $18 at the door. Doors open 7 p.m., concert at 7:30.

The Nexus at First is a scent free venue.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coming soon: A lie unites family in tragic comedy, The Farewell

Just Posted

Hello winter: Sad time for city gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

City crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

Non-compliant buoys to be removed from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada enforcement action to occur Oct. 21 to 25

Women, girls in Silver Creek demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

One of the women, described as a ‘raging suffragette,’ is the aunt of resident Phil Wright

Okanagan man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police say 21-year-old died at scene after pickup truck collided with transport trailer

Column: Home-based businesses thrive in the Shuswap

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Column: Shooting for the moon, be sure to use a tripod

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Artist Diemm bringing ethereal chamber folk music to Salmon Arm

Nelson harpist/vocalist accompanied by Oliver Swain for Oct. 20 concert at Nexus

Most Read