Artist Diemm bringing ethereal chamber folk music to Salmon Arm

Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Salmon Arm’s mountainous terrain will no doubt provide a source of inspiration for Diemm when she performs this Sunday at the Nexus.

The Nelson-based musician brings her transformative chamber folk music, played on harp accompanied by sharp lyrics, soprano vocals and spoken word, to the Nexus at First stage on Oct. 20. She is currently touring to promote her latest full-length release, Ten Thousand Miracles.

“I got into harp to accompany my singing, but I think of myself first of all as a singer and poet,” says Diemm, who began playing the instrument in 2010. “It was an intuitive grab; I knew I wanted to play strings and had never even seen a harp. There was instant rapport.”

Diemm says the mountains of her home-town energize and inspire her, both spiritually and musically.

“I find such a deep recharge feeling being in the mountains,” says Diemm. “Lots of metaphors around nature imagery make their way into my music. I find my first mode of artistic expression is poetry so I am endlessly writing.”

Accompanying Diemm on the bill is Oliver Swain. The two have been performing together since 2017, the mystical combination of their voices and instruments (harp, acoustic bass, and banjo) weave a stunning and innovative tapestry of dreams. They will be joined on stage by world percussionist Ben Johnson, on drums and udu.

Advance tickets, $15 are available on Eventbrite, until 5 p.m. on Oct. 20. Tickets will be $18 at the door. Doors open 7 p.m., concert at 7:30.

The Nexus at First is a scent free venue.

