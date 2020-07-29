Artists sought to fill stage time at Okanagan theatre

Calling all artists!

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society has issued a Call for Artists to the local and regional performing arts community for expressions of interest in using the Performing Arts Centre stage and/or the upgraded Marie Fleming Hall for small-scale live performance, recording, development of new works, master classes, creative presentations or any other imaginative venue-appropriate proposal.

“We are looking for musicians, dancers, singers, actors, comics, spoken word artists, poets, cirque artists! All performing arts style are welcome,” artistic director Erin Kennedy said. “COVID-19 has shifted our 2020-21 Spotlight Season to pivot and focus on providing opportunities for local and area performers —which we would not be able to do as much, given our usual performance schedule. We want to support artists as they continue to create new work. This is a great new resource with new opportunities for artists to perform. We will also be looking for those artists we can contract as part of our own programming. Thankfully, our presenting funders have enabled us to work with local artists – usually these funds are restricted for professional touring shows.”

The Performing Arts Centre is undertaking renovations of the Marie Fleming Hall this summer to create an affordable, versatile, multi-use, performance-ready studio space available to local and area groups, performers and bands, including independent and emerging artists of any and all genres. The Marie Fleming Hall facelift will include flexible staging, enhanced acoustics and the added production capability to livestream or pre-record their small-scale live performance or presentation for online broadcast beginning this fall.

There is also the chance for area artists to be contracted and showcased as part of VDPAC’s own Spotlight programming.

The Performing Arts Centre offers flexible staging in the Marie Fleming Hall or onstage in the theatre, LED lighting, digital sound and tech crew, along with new, state-of-the-art live-streaming and recording equipment with editing production capabilities. Professional, emerging artists and groups of all genres are welcome to submit their applications. All submissions will be reviewed by an artistic and technical production panel.

For details and to apply, visit: https://vdpac.ca/spotlight-season/2020-artists-call

