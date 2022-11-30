Blake Shelton coming to Vancouver Island as Sunfest headliner

Country superstar Blake Shelton has been announced as the headline for next summer’s Sunfest Country Music Festival, running Aug. 3 to 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Sunfest Country Music Festival)

Blake Shelton is officially set to headline the Sunfest Country Music Festival next summer on Vancouver Island.

The country superstar will be performing on the main stage for the final day of the four-day, all-ages music festival taking place at Laketown Ranch in the Cowichan Valley from Aug. 3 to 6, 2023.

Shelton is setting out on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in February, which was inspired by his latest single No Body. In addition to his role as a coach on the hit TV show The Voice, Shelton’s new celebrity game show Barmageddon is premiering Dec. 5.

He has been nominated for dozens of awards and won nearly as many, including 10 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, eight American Country Music Awards, seven People’s Choice Awards and more.

Matt Rose with Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch said booking Shelton for the festival has been in the works for quite some time.

“We are over the moon about it. It’s super exciting. It feels like Sunfest just keeps getting better every year,” said Rose. “We are always trying to improve and get more bodies in there to experience the ranch and to experience Sunfest, so I think this is going to be great for attendance and will make for an exciting summer.”

The festival site, located minutes from Cowichan Lake, features western Canada’s largest permanent outdoor stage and 250 acres allowing for four stages during the festival, along with a festival village, food vendors, multiple full-service bars, and more.

Camping and weekend festival passes are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. on Dec. 2 at sunfestconcerts.com. More headliners and artists are set to be announced in early January, and those looking to get the news first are encouraged to sign up online for the festival’s newsletter.

