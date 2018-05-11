Top photographers have captured more than just the passing parade as seen in these examples. (Submitted)

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

If you love a good news photo (and I know I do!) the Cowichan Valley Arts Council (CVAC) has a show for you, according to the group’s Susan Down, who also knows her spot news from her features.

CVAC is hosting a national photo exhibit, Best Pictures of the Year from May 10 to June 6, representing the award winners and finalists picked by the News Photographers Association of Canada https://npac.ca

The 42 pieces represent the best images from professional photographers from Canadian Press, major newspapers and freelancers. Topics range from stock car racing to illegal immigrants crossing the border.

“This will be the only chance for Island professionals and photography enthusiasts to see these images in a gallery setting,” Down says. “Those who enjoy photography will be inspired by the great storytelling power of these photos.”

The show is in the new 1,400-square-foot gallery on the main floor: the Arbutus Gallery in the Island Savings Centre in Duncan.

