Selma Hayak plays the lead role in Beatriz at Dinner. -photo contributed.

Column: An extra helping of films at the Salmar Classic

By Joanne Sargent, Observer contributor

It’s a double dose of film for the week ahead, with one playing Saturday and another set for Wednesday.

The first is Beatriz at Dinner, with Beatriz (Selma Hayak) playing an LA massage therapist and holistic healer, a Buddhist, an animal lover and an immigrant from Mexico. Doug Strutt (John Lithgow) is a ruthless Trumpian real estate tycoon.

How do these two from such different worlds end up at a dinner party together?

Well, Beatriz comes to her client’s mansion to give her a massage and when Beatriz’ car breaks down, she is invited to stay and attend the dinner the client and her husband are throwing.

Doug Strutt is the guest of honour and they are celebrating zoning approval for a real estate project that will make them all richer.

Despite the obvious social divide, Beatriz attempts to make honest connections while the pretentious guests ignore her or confuse her for the “help”. As the wine flows, Beatriz finds it more and more difficult to ignore Doug’s boasts about his business acumen, his lack of regard for the environment and his accomplishments as a big game hunter. No longer able to remain silent, an impassioned and unwavering Beatriz lets loose on Doug, risking the hostess’ embarrassment and making the other guests squirm.

This movie has us rooting for the “little guy” who we hope will take the one percent-er down.

Although the ending doesn’t provide the denouement we hope for, as the director, Miguel Arteta, says, the movie “is very honest about the sense of helplessness we’re living in.”

Beatriz at Dinner plays at the Salmar Classic Saturday, Jan. 27, with two showings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For our first Wednesday documentary of the new year, we bring you Faces Places, the most popular international documentary at the 2017 Vancouver International Film Festival.

This charming and powerful film follows 89-year-old renowned director Agnes Varda and JR, a talented photographer 55 years her junior, on a journey to capture the heart and soul of rural France. They photograph the people, enlarge the photos and affix them to various structures and objects creating instant monuments.

A wonderful portrait of rural France and the transformative power of art.

Faces Places shows Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Salmar Classic. Subtitled.

