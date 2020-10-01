Comedy festival bringing stand up shows to Salmon Arm

Three Canadian comics will grace the stage at the Salmar Classic.

The KamComedyFest is bringing a trio of stand up shows to Salmon Arm in October. (Submitted)

A trio of stand up comedy shows in Salmon Arm are promising limited seating but unlimited laughs.

The shows hosted by the KamComedyFest will bring major figures in Canadian stand up to the stage at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Oct. 8 and 9.

Sterling Scott will be the headliner on Oct. 8. Scott, who is from Scarborough Ontario, has appeared on Just For Laughs and as a finalist in the 2013 San Francisco International Comedy Competition. His material, which stems from personal experiences with relationships, family and awkward moments everyone can relate to also won him the Edmonton International Comedy Festival “young guns” competition in 2013.

Off the stage, Scott worked as an actor and writer on the 20th season of “This Hour has 22 Minutes.”

First on stage on Oct. 9 will be Sean Lecomber from Edmonton. Lecomber has made comedy festival appearances nationwide and has also been featured on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Like Scott, Lecomber has worked as a writer on “This Hour Has 22 Minutes.”

Lecomber’s performance will be followed by an ‘uncensored’ set from Jason Rouse. Rouse’s edgy and dark humour is sure to ruffle feathers and elicit laughs.

Scott and Lecomber’s sets will begin at 7 p.m. with Rouse taking the stage at 9:30. Tickets are available at www.kamtix.ca.

Seating capacity for each of the three performances will be limited to 50 people and social distancing practices will be implemented by Salmar Classic staff.



