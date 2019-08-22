Concerts, workshops and more will be held in Summerland Aug 24 to Sept. 1

The Ryga Arts Festival, which runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 1 in Summerland, has plenty of events, concerts and workshop scheduled.

Saturday, Aug. 24

WORKSHOPS — The festival kicks off with a bang, with a smartphone film-making workshop, three creative writing events with internationally acclaimed writers, Nancy Holmes, Ahmad Meree, Order of Canada recipient Aritha van Herk and Lynette Loeppky. Sign up for workshops at rygafest.ca

CELEBRATION — Performing artists at the 2019 Ryga Arts Festival.display the range of George Ryga’s writing, including excerpts from Ryga’s One More for the Road, a screening of Just a Ploughboy, about Ryga’s early life; songs from George Ryga’s plays, and more. Performers include: singer-sonwriter david sereda, Ahmad Meree (Adrenaline, Ryga Arts Festival 2017,) Dick Clements, Roark Critchlow, Tanya Ryga and other special guests. 7 p.m., Centre Stage Theatre.

Sunday, Aug. 25

SING IN THE STORM with composer-singer david sereda, 1 to 4 p.m. Sing uplifting traditional and new songs (written by sereda), ‘by ear’, using call and response, no music reading required. Participants are invited to join in a “pop-up” choir in the Acoustic Blend concert on Aug. 30.

HOOTENANNY 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to this informal gathering celebrating folk, roots and toe-tapping good times- bring an instrument and play or sing along. Location: Summerland Arts & Culture Centre, 9525 Wharton Street. Free admission.

Monday, Aug. 26

EXTENDED PLAY — Showcasing B.C. authors and Summerland Jazz. This mixed program will include Sophia Jackson, Adam Lewis Schroeder and Alix Hawley, plus fun jazz standards by Alan Crossley, Yanti and company. Location: Summerland Library. Admission: $15.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

MIXED AND MERGED — Writers, poets, musicians, visual artists and film-makers inspire each other to create original works, revealed for the first time at this opening. The gallery show opens with a reception from 7 to 9 pm Free

Wednesday, August 28, 6:30 p.m.

MUSIC IN THE PARK — Primary Colours – Sergei Ryga, Shae Ryga and Dan Marcelino share their acoustic approach to a wide spectrum of music, from Bruce Cockburn to Sting and much more. Summerland Memorial Park, 6:30 p.m.. Admission: Free.

Upcoming

The Ryga Arts Festival continues daily through Sept. 1 with concerts, popup theatre, spoken word, and a not-to-be-missed concert with Bill Henderson, Claire Lawrence, Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson, in a unique concert interweaving traditional Haida songs and West Coast fusion.. Visit rygafest.ca for details.

