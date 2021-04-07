Costner’s TV pilot filming takes over popular Penticton rock climbing site

Filming will take place this week at Skaha Bluffs

Climbing areas of Skaha Bluffs will be closed this week while actors film a TV pilot actor Kevin Costner has a part in.

A public notice went up at Skaha Bluffs this Easter weekend notifying climbers of the areas closed off and when. Today, April 7, daycare will be closed all day. On April 8 Diamondback, followed by Whitewash will be closed.

The production company, National Parks Production, thanked people for their understanding.

Jon Summerland of the Okanagan Film Commission confirmed it is a big TV series that is being worked on throughout Penticton, including Skaha Bluffs. But the film commissioner signed a non disclosure agreement to not discuss details of the TV series, he said.

It’s believed the TV pilot, fronted by Costner’s production company, is going to be pitched to Disney and is called National Parks.

The staging area for film crews, catering and costumes has taken over the entire back parking lot at Wholesale Club.

Meanwhile, filming is going on all over South Okanagan. Secrets of a Marine’s Wife will be shooting in Osoyoos, Cawston and Oliver in April.

The 2021 film and television production schedule keeps expanding with new projects and new companies coming to film in the South Okanagan.

“It is exciting to have a new production company come to our region to film, it’s always good to be expanding our production company client base,” said Summerland.

“What we know is that once they come they keep coming back for all that this region has to offer: the extensive amenities, scenery, locations, weather, services and welcoming communities.”

Front Street Pictures began production in early April for Secrets of a Marine’s Wife. Written by journalist and New York Times Best-Selling author Shanna Hogan, this Lifetime Movie tells the true story of a young marine wife whose illicit affair ended in tragedy. The film is based on the book of the same name.

The film stars Evan Roderick (Arrow, BH920210) and André Anthony (Victoria Gotti, Riverdale); is produced by Charles Cooper, producer and partner of Front StreetPictures, known for Morning Show Mysteries, Garage Sale Mysteries, Aliens Stole My Body; and cinematographer Adam Sliwinski (Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite , Aliens Stole My Body) will be behind the camera.

READ MORE: ‘Penticton-Opoly’ to hit the shelves soon

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.