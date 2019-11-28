Country stars High Valley coming to Penticton

The Alberta-native band recently announced its headline Canadian tour, which kicks off in May 2020

Country stars and brothers High Valley are bringing their recently announced Canadian tour to Penticton this spring. Joining the tour is the Eli Young Band and special guests Lindsay Ell and Jade Eagleson. (Contributed)

The country brothers duo High Valley is coming to Penticton on May 16, 2020.

The blue-grass band, comprised of Brad and Curtis Rempel from Blumenort, Alta., recently announced a headline tour of Canada and one of their first stops will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Joining the country stars on tour will be multi-platinum Eli Young Band and special guests Linsay Ell and Jade Eagleson.

“We are pumped to head back to our home country in the spring of 2020! We know our fans are going to love the Eli Young band and we can’t wait to show them around our neck of the woods,” said Brad in the release. “We had a great time at the CCMA awards performing with Lindsay and Jade is the real country deal! It’s going to be so much fun getting this show out on the road!”

The release adds that fans of High Valley can listen to their latest single, Your Mama, which was inspired by the news that Curtis’ family of four will soon be a family of five.

Both brothers are currently hard at work in their studio in Nashville, Tenn., recording their next project after their debut album Dear Life made waves in the country music industry.

For more information about the show and to learn when tickets go on sale, visit www.soec.ca.

