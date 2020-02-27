CRAFT Beer Market is located at 257 Bernard Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The festival features local craft beer and bites

Okanagan beer enthusiasts will be able to get their taste of craft brews and bites at the CRAFT Beer Market’s Brewchella Beer + Beverage Festival next month.

The brand-new festival features local breweries and brews, menu favourites, spirits, wine, cocktails, live entertainment and over 20 new beers that will soon be added to CRAFT’s 100 beers on tap.

Tickets for the event are $15 each and includes 5 sampling tokens. Additional tokens are $2 and all-new beers are $6.

You can also give back by sipping brews as a portion of all ticket and token prices will go to CRAFT’s community charity partner.

The event goes down Thursday, Mar. 5. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at CRAFT Beer Market on Bernard Avenue.

For tickets, visit this link.

