Cowgirls Ava LaBrie, Boa Gerow, Eden Goldberg, (rear) Olivia Johnston and Hannah Sato kick up their boots during Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s year-end show on Friday, May 11. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dancers’ got talent

Just for Kicks Dance Studio holds its year-end recitals

Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s Salmon Arm students were in the spotlight May 8 to 12 for their year-end recitals.

Junior to senior dancers took part in numerous numbers before a full house at Friday night’s recitals.

Photos by Lachlan Labere

 

Dancers Kali Jalving, Caitlin Quilty, Gabriel Fleming, Josie Weightman, Lily Sayers and Sydnee Thomson leap into the air in the Senior Contemporary number during Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s year-end show on Friday, May 11. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Cidney Fitzpatrick leaps to the front of the stage to join Addy Fleming and Megan Taylor in a ballet number during Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s year-end show on Friday, May 11. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ava LaBrie and Hannah Sato, front, and, Vienne Bredick, Avery Gerbrandt, Sadie Stromgren, Haney Birkett and Alivia Stelmak light up the stage in their ballet number during Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s year-end show on Friday, May 11. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Eva Goldberg, Taylor Menzies and Meaghan Taylor sail across the stage in their Intermediate Lyrical number during Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s year-end show on Friday, May 11. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Gabriel Fleming catches Josie Weightman in Revival, the Senior Lyrical number in Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s year-end show held on Friday, May 11. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hailey LaForge, Aumi Sato, Haylen Reid and Adley Reid hop and dance about the stage during Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s year-end show on Friday, May 11. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kelsey Clark, Kaydence Back, Cidney Fitzpatrick, Jorja Mitchell, Sadie Stromgren and Larissa Robinson shake their pom poms during Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s year-end show on Friday, May 11. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dancers' got talent

Just for Kicks Dance Studio holds its year-end recitals

