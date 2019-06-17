Avery Shoaf, left, City Dance co-owner Heather Stranks and Mike Hall, right, from the Rust Valley Restorers TV show get ready for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. Stranks will be partnering both men as they go head-to-head for dancing bragging rights. (Photo by Cheryl Peterson of Promise Photography)

Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

TV show stars join quest to hone some fancy footwork

A new crop of contestants will soon be practising their moves for the 2019 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, which takes place this fall.

City Dance instructors were on hand at the recent meet and greet event and will be putting this year’s dancers through their paces in preparation for the Nov. 22 event at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

Sure to draw much attention to this years event will be stars from the reality TV show Rust Valley Restorers, Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf. Bringing their film crew with them to rehearsals and to the main event is sure to raise the profile of this year’s dance. The pair are both glad to support the beneficiary of this year’s event, the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Other high profile local stars this year include a surgeon, veterinarians, business owners, a boxer and a well known local DJ.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale in late September. A portion of the tickets will be reserved for the dancers, instructors and sponsors, but at least half the tickets will once again be available for purchase by the general public.

Read more: In photos: Shuswap Stars shine on the dance floor

Read more: Dancing with the Shuswap Stars sold out

Read more: Dancers don dance shoes to prepare for popular Shuswap fundraiser

Once again City Dance is a major sponsor of this event with their instructors contributing many hours of lessons to polish up the dance routines of the contestants. This year five couples will compete in the amateur division and six individuals will compete with their instructors in the pro-am division.

Besides the dance competition, the audience will be able to shake it out on the dance floor to the live band the Lake Monsters who are back by popular demand. There will also be showcase performances by Shuswap Dance to keep the audience entertained. Refreshments will be served throughout the night. The audience will also be able to purchase $5 stars during the night, voting for their favourite dancers and raising money for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Following the success of last year’s live online streaming of the event, the public will once again be able to watch the entire evening from home and cast their votes online through the secure website. Online votes will be added to the audiences star votes to determine the overall winners in each category.

Dancers for 2019 –

Couples amateur division:

Josh and Joanna Bickle, owners of Integrity Roofing

Jay and Lennie Thurgood, veterinarians

Sicamous RCMP Officer Wade Fisher and his wife Jeanie

Doctor Janice Journeau and her husband Alan

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Chief Financial Officer Jodi Pierce and her husband Cliff

Pro-am division:

Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf, stars from Rust Valley Restorers reality TV show

Patrick Riley, DJ from EZ Rock radio station

Martina Bopp, owner of Martina’s Barber Shop

Bonnie Van De Vosse, owner of Touch’A Texas

Peggy Maerz, owner of Bulldog Boxing

Each amateur will be paired with one of City Dancers pro instructors including Jens and Simone Goerner, Heather Stranks, Orlando Robertson and Markus Jaeger.

Keep up to date with this event by following “Dancing with the Shuswap Stars” of Facebook!

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Josh and Joanne Bickle, owners of Integrity Roofing, are competing in this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars’ couples amateur division. (Photo by Cheryl Peterson of Promise Photography)

Instructor Simone Goerner and EZ Rock DJ Patrick Ryley will be competing in the Pro-am division of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Photo by Cheryl Peterson of Promise Photography)

Previous story
VIDEO: Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Just Posted

Open house to reveal proposed changes to Balmoral intersection on Trans-Canada Highway

The South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce has already provided input to the ministry

Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

TV show stars join quest to hone some fancy footwork

Salmon Arm residents learn how to protect properties from wildfire

Removing debris from forest floor can help stop fires from spreading

Thunderstorm leaves small fire near Adams Lake in its wake

Wildfire crews in the Kamloops Fire Centre are also fighting a small blaze near Kamloops

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Heat, sun and a chance of thunderstorms for Father’s Day

Morning pancake breakfasts and fishing derbies across the region will see sun, showers may follow.

‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

Dangerous driving in Keremeos and Vernon nets jail time

Gary Patrick Richard will serve 73 days in jail for dangerous driving and other offences

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

Portion of Okanagan highway closed due to vehicle incident

Accident happened on Highway 6 a few kilometres east of the Village of Lumby; detour in effect

More student housing for UBC Okangan

B.C. government to build $25-million, on-campus building to address high demand, low vacancy rate

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Most Read