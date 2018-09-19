The Salmon Arm Ecumenical KAIROS Committee welcomes investigative journalist John Dougherty for a screening of his film, Flin Flon Flim Flam, at the Nexus on Sept. 24. (File photo)

Documentary focuses on struggle for justice

Salmon Arm Ecumenical KAIROS Committee hosts screening of Flin Flon Flim Flam

Arizona investigative journalist John Dougherty will be in Salmon Arm on Monday, Sept. 24 for a screening of his documentary Flin Flon Flim Flam, which focuses on the worldwide operations of Hudbay Minerals Inc.

According to Dougherty, nearly 75 percent of the world’s mining companies are based in Canada but they are not required to adhere to Canadian human rights and environmental law in their overseas operations. Hudbay is one of them.

“The documentary reveals a company that knowingly poisoned people in Flin Flon with heavy metals, used strong-arm tactics with a First Nation, stands accused of heinous crimes in Guatemala, deployed Peruvian police to tear gas and beat women in Peru and is now seeking to destroy a rare desert aquatic environment in the Coronado National Forest in Arizona,” says Dougherty.

Related: Film focuses on allegations

The screening is part of a program called, ‘The land, water, and Indigenous Peoples: The Struggle for mining justice,’ which takes place at First United Church at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24. This free public program is sponsored by the Salmon Arm Ecumenical KAIROS Committee.

For more information, call 250-833-5773.

Submitted by the Salmon Arm Ecumenical KAIROS Committee

