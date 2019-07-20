Donkeys await your hugs and scritches at anniversary event

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge invites public to help celebrate 20 years of care.

Twenty years of rescuing and caring for donkeys.

That cause for celebration is the focus of special upcoming event at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge.

On Saturday, July 27, all are invited to visit the refuge for their Donkey Day Celebration and Fundraiser.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will have an opportunity to meet with and learn the stories of the refuge’s donkey ambassadors, including mammoth donkeys Kiki and Lillie, along with Steve the Wonder Donkey, Tiny Tim, Hoss, Cracker and more.

Other activities to enjoy include a chance to create your own donkey ear hat in the kids craft area,nachos from the concession and shop for a T-shirt or other donkey themed mementos in the Donkey Shoppe.

Guests can also sponsor a donkey or two if they choose, or buy them some hay.

Most important, guests are welcome to enjoy hugs and scritches with all the donkeys.

Admission is $5 per person for ages 4 and up.

A pair of Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge’s mini donkeys will be visiting Uptown Askew’s on Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the store’s Family Day event.

For more information, visit turtlevalleydonkeyrefuge.com, email donkeyrefuge@gmail.com or call 250-679-2778.

