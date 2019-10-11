AJA will be in Kelowna for a one-night-only show at Sapphire Nightclub. (Contributed)

Drag superstar AJA in Okanagan this weekend

AJA will be performing at Sapphire on Saturday night and embarking on a private wine tour on Sunday

Drag superstar and rapper, AJA, is in town for a one-night-only show this weekend at Kelowna’s Sapphire Nightclub (238 Leon Ave).

Aja is best known for their appearance on Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and will be sharing the stage with several local queens. Ella Lamoureux, Sparkle (and her Diamonds), Freida Whales, Alexa Nerezza and Ginger Snapp will perform three group numbers to warm things up and kick off the show. Aja will then perform a 45-minute set.

The Brooklyn born-and-raised rapper continues to break barriers in the hip hop world as a genderqueer African-American and Arab artist who’s “unapologetically authentic with their craft.”

Aja’s music has been also described as having “Nicki Minaj-level wordplay” by the Rolling Stone.

You can get a better idea of what the show will be like by checking out Aja’s music video for the song Finish Her here.

You can thank local event production company Rebellious Unicorns for bringing Aja to town. Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns is delighted Aja is visiting the Okanagan.

“I’m thrilled to have Aja joining us in Kelowna. Aja is tremendously talented and I know their performance is going to inspire folks in our community. It always brings me great joy to be able to bring people like Aja to town — representation is so important and Aja is a role model to many in the LGBT2Q+ community and beyond. Of course, they will also be performing with several of our super talented local queens as well. This will be a weekend of fun, joy and inspiration.”

In addition to the performance on Saturday evening, Aja will also be experiencing the Okanagan’s famed wine industry. On Sunday, 16 people will meet at the Hotel Eldorado to embark on an intimate four-stop VIP wine and spirits tour with Aja. The event will be hosted by local queen, Freida Whales. Attendees will get to spend over four hours sipping wine and hanging out with Aja. Baulkham believes it is going to be an event to remember.

“This is a very unique opportunity for local fans to spend some quality time with Aja. How often do you get the chance to enjoy a glass of wine with a drag superstar formerly on RuPaul’s Drag Race? It is also a chance for us to show off a little of what the Okanagan has to offer. I truly believe those who attend this tour are going to make some long-lasting memories.”

Tickets for the Saturday night show are available here.

Tickets for the Sunday wine tour also include admission to Saturday nights show and are available here.

