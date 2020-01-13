A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby performs Shrek, the musical, which continues nightly at 7 p.m. through to Saturday. Tickets available at the door, unless sold out. (Zev Tiefenbach Photography)

Enderby students step up stage presence for Shrek

A.L. Fortune show goes nightly @ 7 p.m. through to Saturday, Jan. 18

Fans are already shrieking over the musical performance of Shrek in Enderby.

A.L. Fortune students are putting the show to stage nightly Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

This past weekend’s performance has earned applause from locals who took the show in.

“A big shout out to the staff and students at A. L Fortune high school in Enderby. Their theater version of Shrek was amazing and funny. A great performance that everyone should see! Thank you to all involved,” said Karen Wilton on social media.

Tickets are available at the door, if the show is not sold out.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ filmmaker Dean DeBlois among Canadian Oscar nominees

Just Posted

Salmon Arm West Bay Trail project moving forward

City to sign memorandum of understanding with Neskonlith, Adams Lake bands

Safety demonstration for young snowmobilers offered in Sicamous

The Jan. 25 session will teach mechanical, backcountry and avalanche safety.

Sicamous Eagles beat Summerland for first win of 2020

The 6-3 victory came on the same night as the Eagles’ annual cancer fundraiser.

Temperatures to reach uncommon lows Monday across Okanagan and Shuswap

An arctic weather system will bring bitter cold to the region.

In photos: Children sled down a blanket of fresh snow at South Broadview Elementary

A group of kids took to the slopes of South Broadview Elementary… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Feds launch consultation on who’s allowed to seek medically assisted death

Court ruled eligibility cannot be restricted to those whose natural death is ‘reasonably foreseeable’

BREAKING: Convicted Penticton sex offender Edward Casavant sentenced to six years

The 55-year-old will spend an additional five years behind bars.

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

Skier dies after being caught in avalanche in Banff

Three skiers were on Mount Hector, north of Lake Louise, when slide occurred

Okanagan Lake monster makes cameo in popular comic series

Penticton resident finds Ogopogo in unlikely spot

Most Read