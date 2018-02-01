Events take a step back into Salmon Arm’s history

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum and The Mall at Piccadilly have partnered to celebrate Heritage Week, from Feb. 19 to 24.

This year’s heritage week theme is “Heritage Stands the Test of Time” and is meant to encourage British Columbians to reflect.

The 22nd Annual Heritage Week keepsake poster features an image from the Museum’s collection of the Bank of Hamilton.

The Bank of Hamilton has historical value as the first financial institution to open in Salmon Arm, establishing itself in 1906, at a time when the community was undergoing its first wave of economic prosperity. Constructed in 1910 on a prominent downtown corner lot at Alexander and Hudson, the new building represented the importance of the first bank in the growing community.

If you want to visit the Bank of Hamilton today, a replica sits predominantly on Front Street at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. Like the original building, its two-storey, wood-frame, rectangular structure gives the building a sense of importance and landmark status on the street corner, while the diagonal corner entrance opening directly onto the street creates a sense of community.

You might recognize the original building in downtown Salmon Arm. Over the years the main floor has been remodeled to accommodate a variety of offices and businesses. In 1925 it became the home for the District Municipality and the Provincial Public Works Department and in 1932 alterations were completed to accommodate the new and controversial post office. The premise was even home to the Caribou Meat Market in 1943. The original vault was demolished with great difficulty in 1950. This story stands the test of time!

R.J. Haney Heritage Village takes the Heritage Week Celebration on the road to the Mall at Piccadilly. Starting on Feb. 19, you can visit a variety of exhibitors who share with you stories of our Shuswap history.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, you can start bidding on items at the silent auction tables. The silent auction is a major fund raiser for the village and museum and items have been generously donated by local businesses and individuals. With the help of the Salmon Arm community, the silent auction has become one of the village’s most successful fundraising events of the season. There are over 100 items being auctioned and bidding closes Saturday at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 is Family Fun Day. Bring the whole family for all the activities that day.

And calling all pies for the 19th Annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest. Pies must be made the old fashioned way, from scratch, and be apple, fruit or berry. Pies are judged by appearance, authenticity, texture and taste. Enter your homemade pie on Saturday, drop off is from 10 a.m.to 11 a.m. centre court at the Mall at Piccadilly. The top three winners will walk away with this year’s title, prize ribbon, a gift and dinner theatre tickets for two to the summer production of Villain and Vittles theatre. For official pie contest rules call the village at 250-832-5243 or email info@salmonarmmuseum.org. After the judging and awards, slices of the pies may be purchased for $2.50 each.

Starting at noon, everyone is welcome to bid on pies specially baked and donated by winners of pie contestants from past years and celebrity baked pies, in the Best of the Shuswap Pie Auction. The pie auction is exciting for visitors to watch, so come and cheer on the bidders. Enjoy the craft table, panning for real Haney gold, discover the exhibit designed especially for Heritage Week by the museum’s curator, see pioneer displays, demonstrations, an antique appraiser will be on site and so much more.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village, the Museum and Archives, located at 751-Highway 97B, offers an authentic experience for visitors to explore our rich heritage.