This photo taken Feb. 3, 2018, shows Jon Favreau arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Favreau teased. The Mandalorian at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday, April 14, 2019, giving fans their first look at the most anticipated series yet from the galaxy far, far away. Favreau eight-episode series is to debut on the Disney-Plus streaming service on November 12. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Favreau gives ‘Star Wars’ fans 1st look at ‘The Mandalorian’

Series will debut on the Disney-Plus streaming service on November 12

Jon Favreau gave fans their first look at the “The Mandalorian” at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday, previewing the most anticipated series yet from the galaxy far, far away.

Favreau’s eight-episode series will debut on the Disney-Plus streaming service on November 12. It’s set in the aftermath of “The Return of the Jedi,” taking place five years after the Rebellion’s victory.

READ MORE: New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates

Favreau premiered behind-the-scenes clips and some finished footage to attendees.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter the actor compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef. Werner Hergog and Giancarlo Esposito also co-star.

Favreau called himself “a product of a Star Wars imagination” who was eager to plunge into the post-“Jedi” landscape.

“You have vestiges of the Empire. You have only the strong surviving. You have chaos taking over the galaxy,” Favreau said.

On Friday, Lucasfilm debuted the trailer for next theatrical “Star Wars” film, “The Rise of Skywalker.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New Oxford String Quartet closes Chamber of Music season
Next story
HBO looks beyond ‘Game of Thrones,’ maybe back to a prequel

Just Posted

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

City hall flags fly at half mast as city mourns church shooting victim

Mayor offers city’s support and condolences, commends professionalism of emergency personnel

Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Large military aircraft spotted flying low over Shuswap

CC115-Buffalo crew from 19 Wing Comox conduct training exercises in region

Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan

Water supply and wildfire outlook examined for 2019

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Okanagan health unit trying to keep people alive through harm reduction

The desire and means to help people engaged in high-risk behaviours is… Continue reading

New Oxford String Quartet closes Chamber of Music season

The 36th season concluded April 12

Rockets players make final listings for NHL Central Scouting

5 Rockets have made the final listings

Okanagan radio station shows heart for maternity ward

Vernon’s Sun-FM set for 16th annual Have a Heart Radiothon fundraiser Thursday, April 25

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Letter: Oil industry has no need to protest

Tom Fletcher didn’t let facts interfere with his March 28, 2019 rant… Continue reading

Okanagan juniors earn NHL draft rankings

Mason Snell and captain Massimo Rizzo of the Penticton Vees win spots in 2019 NHL draft rankings.

Most Read