Visitors look at the classic cars on display at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. This year’s Antique Car Show takes place Sunday, Aug. 12. (File photo)

Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Salmon Arm attraction hosts annual dinner event and car show in August

RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum is busy throughout the summer with events to appeal to foodies, theatre fans and automobile buffs.

On Thursday, Aug. 9, join R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum and Haney chef David Colombe for the 9th Annual “Soiree an Evening at Haney.”

Seating is limited to 80 guests. Tickets for this fundraising event are $110 and a $60 tax receipt will be issued for each ticket purchased.

The special evening begins with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction at 4 p.m. in the Heritage Village. Ticket holders will be treated to a five-course feast personally prepared by Chef David and served at 5 p.m.

Food will be paired with wine donated by Ovino Winery, Larch Hill Winery, Recline Ridge Winery, Sunnybrae Vineyards & Winery and beer from Crannog Ales. Entertaining at this elegant event are local musicians and friends to R.J. Haney Heritage Village, Peter Clark and Elaine Holmes of Green Room.

The soiree supports the extraordinary projects, restorations and operations of the village.

This event has sold out every year for the past eight years. To reserve your tickets, please call the village at 250-832-5243.

On Sunday, Aug. 12, it’s the 19th Annual Classic Antique Car Show, a favourite among car collectors and spectators from far and wide.

Gate admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 6 to 12, and ages five and under are free.

If you are interested in displaying your vehicle, free registration is from 8 to 10 a.m.. Registered cars and trucks will receive a commemorative car show ribbon to display and have the opportunity to win in the People’s Choice Awards.

Attendees can pick up a ballot in the museum to vote for their favourite vehicles in the People’s Choice Awards. The categories include Antique pre-1916, Vintage Pre 1942, American-Stock Only to 1969, American Stock Only 1970 and up, (Modified Hot Rods and Custom up to 1969), Modified (Hot Rods and Custom 1970 and newer) and Foreign. First- and second-place ribbons will be awarded in each class. People’s balloting will close at 1 p.m. with ribbons being awarded at 1:30 p.m.

Musical entertainment on the main stage at the car show starts at 10 a.m. with old-time classic country artist Abe Zacharias and, at noon, the smooth sound of jazz-pop artist Peter Clark.

Come early and start your day at the outdoor kitchen with a delicious pioneer pancake breakfast for $6. Enjoy a barbecue lunch with all the fixings from $3.50. Marjorie’s Tea Room will be serving a lunch special for $8.99.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is celebrating 25 years of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre Productions with this summer’s presentation, “Tales of My Little Town.”

Written and directed by Peter Blacklock, the play offers audiences a unique perspective on Salmon Arm and the people who lived in it during the early 1900s.

Check-in starts at 5 p.m. Come and enjoy a home cooked dinner with all the pioneer fixings served from Marjorie’s Tea Room and dessert will follow the play with homemade rhubarb crisp and ice cream.

Reservations are a must. Adults, $27, senior’s $25, children five to twelve are $15 and children four and under are free.

For more information or to reserve your seats, call 250-832-5243, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or like at facebook.com/Haneyheritage.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is located at 751 Highway 97B Salmon Arm, across from Drivers Car & Truck Sales.

Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

