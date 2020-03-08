Alastair Whitehead, Adrian Gross, Darryl Poulsen and Frank Evans make up the Slocan Ramblers. (Contributed)

Fleet-fingered string band, the Slocan Ramblers to visit Salmon Arm

The group will be playing at the Nexus at first on March 25

A regular favourite among roots and bluegrass music lovers, the Slocan Ramblers will be performing once more in Salmon Arm this month.

The band has been playing together for nearly a decade with its members first meeting in music school in Toronto. Made up of Adrian Gross on mandolin, Darryl Poulsen on guitar, Alastair Whitehead on bass and Frank Evans on banjo, the group’s first album was nominated for a Juno in 2019 for the Traditional Roots Album of the Year award.

The Ramblers will be performing at The Nexus at First on March 25 at 7 p.m. This is not their first time playing in Salmon Arm though, having performed at the Roots and Blues Festival in 2015 and various other shows in the area.

Read more: Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

Read more: Hot summer of concerts in store for Salmon Arm

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gallery: Brad Paisley and surprise guest rock Penticton

Just Posted

Fleet-fingered string band, the Slocan Ramblers to visit Salmon Arm

The group will be playing at the Nexus at first on March 25

IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Event-goers were treated to a viewing of the Stanley Cup and live entertainment

Word on the street: Have you taken any precautions against COVID-19?

With fears over COVID-19 emptying shelves of face masks and hand sanitizer,… Continue reading

Century-old painting of Shuswap Lake boasts $34,000 price tag

Artist Grafton Tyler Brown considered first professional African American painter in B.C.

Snow returns to Okanagan streets

Okanagan residents woke up to some fresh powder coming from the skies Saturday

Exhibit highlighting Okanagan women launches in Kelowna

The Empowered Project celebrates leaders and change-makers

MacDonald School in Summerland had a long history

Downtown elementary school, named after well-loved principal, operated for almost 80 years

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

WATCH: Okanagan pipers prepare for trip to the Netherlands

75 pipers and drummers will head to the Netherlands for the 75th anniversary of the country’s liberation

Okanagan athlete wins silver at World Wheelchair Curling Championship

Ina Forrest and Team Canada lost a close 5-4 final to Russia in Switzerland March 7

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

Most Read