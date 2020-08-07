The Shake the Lake concert will take place on Shuswap Lake on Sept. 5. (File photo)

Floating concert to shake Shuswap Lake

Pair of bands booked to play floating concert at the Sea Store on Sept. 5

A group of Sicamous businesses are coming together to finish the summer with what one organizer called the perfect physically distanced concert.

For the past three years, the Shake the Lake concert, which uses the sea store at the Cinnemousun Narrows as a floating stage, has been a send-off for the Shuswap Lake summer over the Labour Day weekend. The concert will go off at 1 p.m. on Sept. 5.

“We figured there would be no better social-distanced concert than one where you have to be in your own boats floating around it,” said Mike Helfrick, the owner of Red’s Rentals, one of the businesses behind the concert.

Helfrick said in the past, cover bands had been well received because of the booming sing-alongs they inspire out on the lake. Two bands playing favourites from very different genres will be on stage for the show. Helfirck said the show will be opened by KixxSin, a Calgary-based country band, and followed up by BrökenTöyz whose sound and look are inspired by ‘80s hair metal.

Helfrick said he had tried to book BrökenTöyz for the show but they were busy before COVID-19 led to cancellations for them. He said both bands had to cancel lots of concerts due to the pandemic and were happy with a chance to get back on stage, particularly one that floats.

The concert is free to anyone with a boat that can get out to the narrows thanks to the sponsorship of the the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce and eight local businesses.


Shuswap Lake

