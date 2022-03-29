Foo Fighters’ show in the Okanagan officially cancelled after death of drummer

All of the band’s upcoming scheduled shows won’t proceed after the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters have cancelled all of their upcoming shows, including the Oct. 1, concert in Penticton, after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday, March 25.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the band shared its sadness and disappointment in not being able to proceed as planned.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” it reads.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close and appreciate all of the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins was found dead in a Bogotá, Colombia hotel late Friday night as the band was preparing to continue its 2022 South American tour.

The exact cause of death has not been determined, however, Columbian health officials have confirmed that at least 10 different substances were found in the drummer, including opioids.

He was 50 years old.

The band’s show in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre was the fastest-selling concert in the venue’s history.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

READ MORE: Majority of Foo Fighters tickets sold in record time for South Okanagan concert

EntertainmentLive musicOkanaganPenticton