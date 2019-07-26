Foodie Friday: Fresh pasta at Gusto Ferrari Cuisine in the South Okanagan

Flaminio Ferrari, owner of Gusto Ferrari Cuisine, handles the fresh pasta with care as it is churned out of the restaurant’s pasta maker. Ferrari explained they specially import Italian flour and pride themselves on offering high quality Italian cuisine to Penticton residents. (Mark Brett - Western News) Gusto Ferrari Cuisine is located next to the Racquet Ball and Fitness Club in Penticton. The restaurant serves fresh made and authentic Italian pizza and pasta. (Mark Brett - Western News) Flaminio Ferrari, owner of Gusto Ferrari Cuisine, shows off a fresh made pizza that he is about to cook in the restaurant’s pizza oven. (Mark Brett - Western News) At Ferrari Gusto Cuisine, a freshly made pizza cooks inside their pizza oven. (Mark Brett - Western News) Flaminio Ferrari, owner of Gusto Ferrari Cuisine, shows off one of the many pizzas he makes throughout his day. (Mark Brett - Western News) Flaminio Ferrari, owner of Gusto Ferrari Cuisine, shows off the restaurant’s newly renovated patio. (Mark Brett - Western News) Flaminio Ferrari, owner of Gusto Ferrari Cuisine, handles a fresh slab of meat. (Mark Brett - Western News) Roberta Ferrari watches her daughter stir the pasta sauce in the kitchen of Gusto Ferrari Cuisine. This family-owned and operated restaurant offers high quality Italian pasta and pizza. (Mark Brett - Western News) Gusto Ferrari Cuisine is an Italian pizza and pasta restaurant located in Penticton, next to the Racquet Ball and Fitness Club. (Mark Brett - Western News)

When it comes to the authentic Italian food being served up at Gusto Ferrari Cuisine in Penticton, that’s amore!

For this edition of Foodie Friday, owners Flaminio and Roberta Ferrari showcase their fresh made pasta and sauce, featuring specially imported Italian flour and tomatoes and other local ingredients. The restaurant is located at 201 Okanagan Ave. E, next to the Penticton Racquet and Fitness Club, and offers indoor and outdoor seating.

According to Flaminio, all a person needs to make good pizza and pasta is high quality ingredients and passion – but having access to a pasta maker and pizza oven like the ones in their restaurant doesn’t hurt either. Roberta is usually the one in charge of making the pasta and its accompanying sauce, and said she usually only makes enough to portion out for one day, since the trade off with fresh pasta is that it does not last long.

“You can tell the difference in a restaurant, or at home, between fresh and box-style pasta,” said Roberta. “We want people to know when they come here that our pasta is made almost daily, it’s not sitting in the fridge for days.”

The Ferrari’s have their pasta making process down to a science, knowing that it takes roughly 10 minutes to mix the dough in the pasta maker before they can begin pressing the noodles. Once they’ve portioned out the fresh noodles, they take two minutes to boil in hot water, which allows them enough time to heat up the premade and preportioned pasta sauce.

Roberta explained that they can prepare a wide range of noodles thanks to the different brass fittings on their pasta maker, and then she will prepare either a red or white sauce to accompany them. When it comes to toppings, they let their customers decide how they’d like their pasta garnished with a range of options such as freshly grated parmesan cheese.

More information about Gusto Ferrari Cuisine and its menu can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

