The warm, upbeat music of Django Reinhardt reverberate throughout the Shuswap Pie Company Thursday evening, July 26, as diners enjoy the Willy Gaw Gypsy Jazz Experience with Bill Lockie on bass, Darrin Herting, Willy Gaw and Jordan Dick (not pictured) on guitar, and Richard Owings (not pictured) on violin. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hot pie and Gypsy jazz

Willy Gaw Gypsy Jazz Quartet play to a packed house at the Shuswap Pie Company

The warm, upbeat music of Django Reinhardt reverberate throughout the Shuswap Pie Company Thursday evening, July 26, as diners enjoy the Willy Gaw Gypsy Jazz Experience with Bill Lockie on bass, Darrin Herting, Willy Gaw and Jordan Dick (not pictured) on guitar, and Richard Owings (not pictured) on violin.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Basic Needs for music met

Just Posted

Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Regional district responds to a house fire in Tappen and a garage fire in Celista

UPDATE: Kamloops family uninjured after van fire in Salmon Arm

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre Friday, July 27

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Salmon Arm attraction hosts annual dinner event and car show in August

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Poison lurks beneath the petals of some Shuswap plants

Some Shuswap weeds are highly toxic to humans and animals

Concession stand to be placed at the Sicamous Beach Park

Council also votes to change IT service provider and seek funding for marketing study

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Most Read