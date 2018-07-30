Hot pie and Gypsy jazz

The warm, upbeat music of Django Reinhardt reverberate throughout the Shuswap Pie Company Thursday evening, July 26, as diners enjoy the Willy Gaw Gypsy Jazz Experience with Bill Lockie on bass, Darrin Herting, Willy Gaw and Jordan Dick (not pictured) on guitar, and Richard Owings (not pictured) on violin. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

