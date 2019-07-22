In Photos: Crowd thrilled at S-Games in Sicamous

Reagan Sieg and Jeff Banks pull off thrilling tricks in tandem during the freestyle motocross show in downtown Sicamous on Saturday, July 20. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Donna Jensen poses for a photo on an artfully-created wooden motorcycle. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Jeff Banks pulls a handstand on the bars of his bike after going over a jump as part of the freestyle motocross show. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Denise Dore turns a tight corner on her mobility scooter during a race at the Sicamous S-Games on Saturday, July 20. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Lloyd Gavel high-fives Jackson Fitt as he races by during the seniors’ scooter race portion of the Sicamous S-games on Saturday, July 20. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Reagan Sieg gets his feet over his handlebars before returning to his seat for a safe landing during the freestyle motocross show. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Reagan Sieg shows why he is known as the wheelie king, thrilling the Sicamous crowd. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Dan Buckland of the Stunt West Freestyle Team pulls his street bike up into a wheelie. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Scott Adams of the Stunt West Freestyle team throws up some tire smoke. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Dan Buckland of the Stunt West Freestyle Team rides side-saddle while waving to the excited crowd at a Sicamous S-Games event. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Scott Adams shows fine balance negotiating his street bike through a wheelie turn. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous’ annual S-Games event closed down the district’s main street for high-octane thrills courtesy of professional street bike stunt men, nitro-bike drag racers and freestyle motocross legends.

Making due without a motor were the trial stars mountain bike team who showed the crowd some serious precision on the pedals.

The day kicked off with a series of fun races for kids on their bicycles and seniors with their mobility scooters.

The festivities downtown coincided with the Summer Stomp, held at the dog park so there was no shortage of motorcycle lovers filling the streets.

Musical accompaniment for the roaring engines was provided by bands including Five Alarm Funk and The Wild.

The celebration of two-wheeled transportation showed off daring athletes on all kinds of bikes.

