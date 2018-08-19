Jeff Belisle helps daughter Annabelle get started with stilt walking at the circus training area of the Roots and Blues Festival Saturday, Aug.19. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

In Photos: Day 2 at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Photos by Lachlan Labere and Jim Elliot

Jeshannah Foster of Sicamous is determined to walk across the slack line at the circus training area at Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

With a steady hand, Nolan Lauinger of Red Deer, Alta., patiently builds a three-foot-plus tower from Keva Planks in the Okanagan Science Centre tent at Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Yeva Mae Gidney gets the hang of a hula hoop over at the Barn Stage at Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Olivia Webster of Kelowna attracts the attention of a long-legged Groot and Davy Jones from the Kinshira Performance Troupe at Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dancers get down to the ryhthm at the Barn Stage during David Thiaw’s Percussion Drill workshop Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

David Thiaw and Kym Gouchie share the spotlight during Thiaw’s percussion workshop held at the Barn Stage at Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

French fries hit the spot for late night diners in the food truck area of Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Family Stone’s Jerry Martini and Swang Stewart have a mid-song tambourine-off during their electric set on the Roots and Blues Main Stage Saturday night, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Martini takes centre stage for a saxophone solo during The Family Stone’s Main Stage closer at Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Brenda Melnychuk of the Adams River Salmon Society swims through the Roots and Blues Shade Stage audience promoting the upcoming Salute to the Sockeye Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Matthieu Bourget of Oktopus offers solid trombone accompaniment in the Balkan Blitz workshop at the Roots and Blues Barn Stage Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lori Steel of Victoria’s Dragonfly Organics puts on a glass jewelry presentation at her booth, Lori’s Tiny Hot Glass Studio, at Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Elyse Mennell, 3, of Penticton takes a break from the excitement of Roots and Blues with a blissful nap in her stroller Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ivey Caitlin of Vernon is about to get soaked in the water balloon popping attraction in the Play Zone at Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Seal Skull Hammer’s Darrin Herting is centre stage singing Sara Jane during the Mandolin, Strings & Things workshop let by Tim Williams, right, at the SASCU Shade Stage Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Musicians participating in the Mandolin Strings & Things workshop receives applause from an appreciative audience member at the SASCU Shade Stage Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kinshira Performance Troupe members light up the night with their glow show at Roots and Blues Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lil Jimmy Reed keeps up the toon on guitar and harmonica after climbing down from the Roots and Blues main stage to walk amongst the crowd on Saturday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Adams Lake worthy girls perform between shows on the Roots and Blues Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Brittany Macneil of the Kinshira Performance Troupe lights up night in the glow show at Roots and Blues, Saturday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tait McGuire of the Kinshira Performance Troupe lights up night in the glow show at Roots and Blues, on Saturday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Family Stone’s Swang Stewart swings at the keys during the band’s Roots and Blues Main Stage show Saturday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Vocal powerhouse Phunne Stone sings along with her fellow Family Stone band members at the Roots and Blues Main Stage Saturday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)