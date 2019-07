Nicholas and Caitlyn Brendzy spin next to Ray Brendzy and Erica Corsi at BC Festival 2019. (Photo by Brian Mohr/Shuswap Photo Arts Club) Colleen Lucier and Hollie Farkas from Kamloops, Howard Floegsma from Cincinnati, Ohio and Doreen and Wayne Stretch from Calgary, Alta. march together in the Grand Parade at BC Festival 2019. (Beverly Bleasdale/Shuswap Photo Arts Club) Keith Hartup from Surrey changes dance partners during BC Festival 2019. (Brian Mohr/Shuswap Photo Arts Club) Leo and Annette Ruscheinski from Summerland, B.C. share time on the dance floor at BC Festival 2019. (Brian Mohr/Shuswap Photo Arts Club)

Lively, spirited dancers from across Canada and the U.S. were captured by Shuswap Photo Arts Club members documenting the BC Festival 2019 dance event in Salmon Arm July 10 to 14. The club’s photos can be seen at www.shuswapphotoarts.com. For more on the event, see page 14.

