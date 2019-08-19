In Photos: Sunday acts cap off Roots and Blues

Valdy makes a surprise appearance on the Main Stage before Irish Mythen’s closing performance on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Annie Savage fiddles as part of Tracy Lynn and the Savage Hearts on the Roots and Blues Shade Stage on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Sue Foley performs alongside Lil’ Jimmy Reed and the ‘A’ Team on the Blues Stage on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Festivalgoers enjoy a blues show under the hot sun on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Greta Henning and Reyanna Inkster stay cool with a colourful fan and parasol. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shawn Ashby wails out an effects-drenched guitar solo as part of the sonic boom workshop on the Barn Stage on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Dublin Cregg cools off in a sprinkler at the Roots and Blues festival on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Allison Russell of Birds of Chicago belts out one of the duo’s powerful songs during their Main Stage set on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salon Arm Observer)
Ospreys tend their nest above the Roots and Blues Stage as Birds of Chicago play on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
The Om Sound perform on the Barn Stage on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Irish Mythen closes the Roots and Blues Festival’s main stage down for the weekend with an hour long set of emotionally evocative songs on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
The final day of the 2019 Roots and Blues festival went off under sunny skies with acts such as Irish Mythen, Birds of Chicago and The Om Sound thrilling the crowds.

