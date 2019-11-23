In photos/video: Competitors ignite the dance floor in Shuswap Hospice fundraiser

Josh and Joanna Bickle’s slow, sensual dance moves win over the judges and audience alike at Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Bickles won the couples category, and tied for Judges’ Choice with Riley Boudreau and Sarah Froud. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Shuswap Dance Center students warm up the SASCU Rec Centre dance floor with a number from Shrek the Musical for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Dancers enjoy the music of The Legendary Lake Monsters before the second showcase performance gets underway during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Tracy Hughes and Orlando Robinson with the City Dance Okanagan performance group dominate the floor during a lead-in to the Couples’ Dance Competition during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) The City Dance Okanagan performance group finish their number during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Wade and Jeanie Fisher are the first brave couple take the dance floor in the Couples Division competition during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The two were the runners up for the division. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Lennie and Jay Thurgood rock the dance floor to Queen’s We Will Rock You in the Couples Division competition during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Sarah Froud and Riley Boudreau sway passionately over the dance floor in the Couples Division competition during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Judge David Izik-Dzurko provides some pun-filled feedback before dancers receive their score in the Couples Division competition during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Hats were off to Alan and Janice Journeau competing in the Couples Division of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Patrick Riley and Simone Goerner find each other on the dance floor in the Pro-Am Division competition during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Martina Bopp and Markus Jaeger spark fire on the dance floor in the Pro-Am Division during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The two would be named Judges’ Choice among the Pro-Am competitors.(Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Bonnie Van De Vosse and Orlando Robertson two-step their way to winning the Pro-Am Division during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Peggy Maerz embraces the moment, dancing to a hip-hop number with Simone Goerner in the Pro-Am Division during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Extra practice paid off for Rust Valley Restorers’ Mike Hall, dancing with Heather Stranks in the Pro-Am Division during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf carry their dance instructor/partner Heather Stranks in the air, concluding their Pro-Am Division dance for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Novice and professional dancers put their best foot forward to raise funds for the Shuswap Hospice Society at the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event held in the SASCU Rec Centre Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019.

In between showcase events, the audience was treated to dance competitions in the Couples and Pro-Am divisions.

Josh and Joanna Bickle were audience and judge favourites, winning the Couples Division as well as tying for Judges’ Choice along with Riley Boudreau and Sarah Froud. Runner-up in were Wade and Jeanie Fisher.

Winning the Pro-Am Division was Bonnie Van De Voss, who danced with City Dance instructor Orlando Robertson. Runner up was Peggy Maerz, dancing with City Dance’s Simone Goerner. The Judges’ Choice winners were Martina Bopp and City Dance instructor Markus Jaeger.

Photos and video by Lachlan Labere

