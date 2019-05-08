Carter Felker and local Ari Lantela perform in Vernon May 11 at the Elks Lodge. (Cate Currie portrait)

Infamous satirical folk three way headed to the Okanagan

No Nap’s 3-Way returns to Vernon for even bigger show

Returning for a second stop through the area after a successful last visit, No Nap Records is back in Vernon with 3-Way.

Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor bring their hilarious folk rock in the round extravaganza to a bigger room Saturday, May 11 at Vernon Elks Lodge. With excellent opening songwriters Amy Nelson, Carter Felker and local Ari Lantela this night is well worth the entry fee for the weight of original songs delivered.

Western Canada’s premier folk activist and satirical original anthem writer – accordion toting Berner brings his analytical witty thoughts and observations through revised mainland European traditional folk music stylings, bringing back 100 year old melodies that have relevance in today’s social political climate

“Cherish him, cherish him, for there really is no one like him. Fantastic,” said Billy Bragg in a review.

Self proclaimed and well known as the Queen of Vancouver Island, Mark is a legend coast to coast in her own right – her literal poetic approach to sweetly delivered and sharply insightful lyrics over proficient and sometimes raucous acoustic guitar playing are a trademark of her small town western Canadian roots and she delivers them so well. If you haven’t seen her yet where have you been hiding? She’ll find you!

Poet laureate and independent film actor Demeanor brings a lot to the table with his clever and comical delivery, his music is as much art as it is a story, almost like stand up comedy over great experimental rock playing with elements of hip hop or simply good solid folk writing.

Visiting from Calgary, Nelson is celebrating the recent release of latest full album, Educated Woman. An old-time enthusiast and archivist Nelson delivers haunting originals that sound as authentic as the 100 year old covers she throws in. A sweet voice with power like a whip crack Amy has excellent stories to share and music that won’t leave your weary mind for weeks.

Much like touring partner proficient outlaw and country blues picker Felker, armed with a gravelly voice and back porch charm this guy knows how to lay down an acoustic lick. Lantela (of Chicken-like Birds/Small Axe open mic host) will be sharing the stage and going song for song with best man Carter to open with his original solo country rag material.

Presale tickets $10 available at Teassential & Expressions of Time, $15 at the door – 7 p.m. Saturday May 11, Elks Lodge, 19+, bar available.

For more information or ticket purchase/reservation online email no.nap.records@gmail.com.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor of 3-Way return to Vernon May 11 at the Elks Lodge. (Cate Currie portrait)

