It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is making a transformation to the tune of $3.6 million and a new name.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is renaming the downtown casino to Playtime Casino with a grand opening set for March 1.

The newly named casino will feature The Buttet and MATCH Eatery & Public House — similar to other properties in Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton.

The renovation of the casino includes transforming the gaming floor, adding more dining and entertainment options.

General Manager of Playtime Casino Clarissa Pruden said another big change is that the table games were brought to the top floor close to the new restaurant MATCH.

“It’s totally changed the dynamic and the flow of the fun throughout the casino,” she said. “Lake City Casino has been here almost 19 years, we’ve grown up a little so let’s show that and when folks are coming for an entertainment experience they want it to be a full entertainment experience, we want to be able to offer them everything, not just the games.”

While no new table games were added, some aristocrat cabinets and a new poker room are now available.

Pruden explained the name Playtime was chosen because the casino feels it’s a neighbourhood venue that is approachable to every one of age.

“We are your neighbourhood place to hang out. We have people who come see us every day and we wanted to make sure this is a fun place for them.”

MATCH will open for business Feb. 1 and Gateway is still looking to hire position in both the new restaurant, The Buffet and the casino.

