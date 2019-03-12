James Mullinger photo: contributed

James Mullinger brings the laughter to Kelowna

Mullinger will be in Kelowna May 3

James Mullinger, a record breaking comedian, is stopping in Kelowna on his Almost Canadian Tour.

Mullinger has spent much of his time promoting Canada across the world while raising money for charities and non-profits. Mullinger has raised more than $100,000 for Canadian charities. He has also become one of Canada’s top comics, being nominated for both a Just For Laughs comedy award and a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Live Show.

In 2016, James Mullinger sold out Harbour Station Arena in Saint John, outselling Jerry Seinfeld, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and Jeff Dunham. The stand-up special of the show itself was picked up by Hulu and Amazon Prime so his tales of life in Atlantic Canada are now being enjoyed by people in Germany, Japan and America. In April 2018 he sold out Harbour Station a second time, this time beating his own record.

READ MORE: Craft beer and comedy event at Baldy Mountain Resort

A big budget movie had been made about his early years in stand up features actors from Twilight, Downton Abbey and Notting Hill as well as comedians such as Jimmy Carr, Gilbert Gottfried, Mike Ward and Pete Zedlacher.

James Mullinger will bring his must-see touring comedy show, Almost Canadian, to the Kelowna Curling Club on Friday May 3, 2019. General admission $20 and dinner and show tickets $40 are available online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com or www.eventbrite.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Just Posted

Mobile home park denied after marathon hearing

City council hears impassioned speeches both for and against rezoning of Canoe property

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

No more snow expected for the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, warmer weather is just around the corner

Salmon Arm curlers enter first round of U18 Championships

Team Belway wins first draw with 10-0 shutout victory

Silverbacks’ goalie receives BCHL praise after playoffs

Ethan Langenegger clocks 117 minutes in net in one game, stopping 52 of 56 goals

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Most Read