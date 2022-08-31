Kamloops Symphony bringing the ‘king’ of cello concertos to Salmon Arm

Recipient of many honours, cellist Stéphane Tétreault to be featured at season’s first performance

Joining the Kamloops Symphony on Oct. 2 in Salmon Arm to perform what is frequently described as the "king" of cello concertos is cellist Stéphane Tétreault.

The Kamloops Symphony will present its first Salmon Arm Series performance of the 2022-23 season in October.

Dvořák Delights will take place in The Nexus at First at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

According to a media release, music director Dina Gilbert and the orchestra will be presenting an enchanting blend of sounds from Europe and North America with two works by Antonin Dvořák – his enthralling New World Symphony paired with his captivating Cello Concerto.

Dvořák’s New World Symphony combines classical musical traditions from Europe with the sounds he heard after coming to North America.

The symphony is a musical representation of Dvořák’s own spiritual and emotional journey visiting North America, from his intense longing for his beloved Bohemia to the thrill of the ‘new world’ and its varied peoples, to thoughts of going home. The New World Symphony is widely regarded to be the most popular of all the symphonies, with astronaut Neil Armstrong even bringing a recording of it with him on the Apollo 11 mission.

Joining the orchestra to perform what is frequently described as the “king” of cello concertos is cellist Stéphane Tétreault. The recipient of numerous awards and honours, Tétreault holds a Master of Music from the University of Montreal and has performed across North America and Europe.

His playing has been described as sublime, tremendous, exquisite and deeply satisfying.

Like the New World Symphony, Dvořák’s Cello Concerto includes a sense of his homesick longing, mixed with local folk music in his quest to discover and composer distinctively American classical music.

Tickets for Dvořák Delights are $35, $15 for KSOundcheck members (age 19-34), $10 for youth (under 19), and are available from the Kamloops Live Box Office by calling 1-866-374-5483 or going to kamloopslive.ca.

