Kelowna nightclub Sapphire reopens after 18-month absence

The club has been closed since March 2020

After 18 months of waiting, Kelowna’s Sapphire Nightclub is reopening its doors — with some new rules.

The club has been closed since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. While other clubs in the city, such as Sapphire’s sister nightclub Gotham, have opened intermittently during the pandemic, Sapphire kept its doors closed.

The opening comes just a few weeks after health restrictions were eased in the Central Okanagan, again allowing liquor service past 10 p.m. and clubs to reopen — though dancing and inter-table mingling is still forbidden by provincial health orders.

Despite this, Sapphire will seat guests for the first time since the pandemic struck B.C. on Friday night, Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Restrictions eased for Interior businesses following vax card program

In a Facebook post, the club said vaccine cards will be required at the door, as will masks. VIP and walk-up bar services will be available and there will be music.

For information on the latest provincial health measures, visit news.interiorhealth.ca.

