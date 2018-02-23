Kelowna tour stop for Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is set to embark on a Canadian arena tour this summer in support of his latest album Ultimate, which is out now and features two brand new tracks plus all the hits.

Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour kicks off in Victoria on June 5 before travelling across the country and finishing in Toronto Aug. 3.

Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour will see Adams perform music from Ultimate, which features two new tracks and many of his enormous hits from an incredible back-catalogue including “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Can’t Stop This Thing We’ve Started”, “Summer of ‘69”, “Heaven” and more.

Bryan Adams impressed critics during the recent ‘Get Up!’ tour for his “rousing two hour plus show” (Toronto Sun) and “cool and classy” (Daily Express) performance style. In 2017, he closed Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto with a mind-blowing concert where he was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen.

The release of Ultimate marks Bryan Adams’ fourteenth album.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 2 at 10am at www.livenation.com

AMEX presale tickets are available from Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour – Canadian Dates 2018:

June 05 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

June 06 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 08 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

June 09 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

June 10 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

July 01 – Timmins, ON – Hollinger Park*

July 03 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum*

July 05 – Ottawa, ON – Lebreton Flats*

July 27 – St Johns, NL – Mile One Centre

July 30 – Sydney, NS – Centre 200**

July 31 – Summerside, PEI – Credit Union Place

Aug 02 – Quebec – TBA*

Aug 03 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

*Not Live Nation Production

**Amex Presale not applicable

For further information visit www.livenation.com

