Lake Country youth spreads holiday cheer for charity

Don’t Stop Believing variety show

Payton Bischoff is organizing a holiday variety show Dec. 3 and 4 at Creekside Theatre. (Contributed)

Payton Bischoff is organizing a holiday variety show Dec. 3 and 4 at Creekside Theatre. (Contributed)

At just 12 years old, a young Lake Country girl has put together a holiday variety show to showcase local youth and raise funds for families and youth in need.

Local performer Payton Bischoff has undertaken the challenge of producing a show called Don’t Stop Believing, taking place Dec. 3 and 4, 6:30 p.m., at Creekside Theatre.

“I want us to remember we can’t stop believing in the magic the holiday season brings, especially after how hard the last two years have been,” Bischoff said. “Everyone has faced challenges, but kids and especially pre/teen performers – who crave the stage lights and the full audiences, are hurting right now.”

The event, which Bischoff hopes to become an annual one, is raising funds for the Bridge Youth & Family Services and the Life After Laundry Ladies Club.

“It has been far too long since we have had the opportunity to gather and experience the joy of a live performance at the Creekside Theatre,” said Bischoff. “We need to spread the cheer and supporting these two organizations, and their work with local youth does exactly that.”

Along with her own performance, Bischoff has enlisted various pre/teen performers to bring the holiday magic to the stage. The showwill include the talents of The Lake Country School of Dance, Capri & Wes Birchwater, Keala Morazain, Grace Lister, Lyla Donn, Braeden Williams and Robyn Churchill. The show will also include a live band, commercials for local businesses, and the set created by award-winning set designer Eugene Leveque.

Tickets for the Holiday Variety Show are $25 at CreeksideTheatre.com or by calling 250-766-9309. It will also be live-streamed for all of those that are unable to attend. Donations will be gratefully accepted from those who tune into the livestream presentation.

Arts and EntertainmentChristmas ShowsOkanagan

Previous story
Upcoming Salmon Arm concert a tribute to the women of rock

Just Posted

Phaedra and Ivan Idzan pause for a photo in downtown Hope on Nov. 14, taking a walk just before they heard that Highway 7 would be opening to allow people stranded to be guided through the flooded area so they could get to other communities in the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)
Hope and faith: Salmon Arm couple get home safely with appreciation for community spirit

Salmon Arm goalie Liam Vanderkooi stopped 35 shots Wednesday, Nov. 24, in a 5-2 Silverbacks BCHL win over the Vernon Vipers at the Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler Image)
Tassy takes BCHL scoring lead in Salmon Arm win over Vernon Vipers

Horsey Ladies Okanagan members Elspeth Manning, Sheila Sperling, Dana Martin, Nancy Roman, Donna McNab, Lisa Warren and Kathy Mydske prepare to pick the winners of the 12 prize bucket draws. (Contributed) Horsey Ladies Okanagan members Elspeth Manning, Sheila Sperling, Dana Martin, Nancy Roman, Donna McNab, Lisa Warren and Kathy Mydske prepare to pick the winners of the 12 prize bucket draws. (Contributed)
Farm animal sanctuary receives $5,000 donation from Horsey Ladies Okanagan

A ceremony marking the transfer of forest tenure from Interfor to the Simpcw First Nation was held on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Pictured, left to right, are Interfor chief forester Stuart Card, Simpcw First Nation Councillor Ron Lampeau Jr., Interfor woodlands manager Erik Kok, Chief Shelley Loring and Couns. Tina Donald and Allison Green. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nation takes over forest tenure in ‘landmark agreement’ with Interfor