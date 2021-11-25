Lake Country youth spreads holiday cheer for charity

At just 12 years old, a young Lake Country girl has put together a holiday variety show to showcase local youth and raise funds for families and youth in need.

Local performer Payton Bischoff has undertaken the challenge of producing a show called Don’t Stop Believing, taking place Dec. 3 and 4, 6:30 p.m., at Creekside Theatre.

“I want us to remember we can’t stop believing in the magic the holiday season brings, especially after how hard the last two years have been,” Bischoff said. “Everyone has faced challenges, but kids and especially pre/teen performers – who crave the stage lights and the full audiences, are hurting right now.”

The event, which Bischoff hopes to become an annual one, is raising funds for the Bridge Youth & Family Services and the Life After Laundry Ladies Club.

“It has been far too long since we have had the opportunity to gather and experience the joy of a live performance at the Creekside Theatre,” said Bischoff. “We need to spread the cheer and supporting these two organizations, and their work with local youth does exactly that.”

Along with her own performance, Bischoff has enlisted various pre/teen performers to bring the holiday magic to the stage. The showwill include the talents of The Lake Country School of Dance, Capri & Wes Birchwater, Keala Morazain, Grace Lister, Lyla Donn, Braeden Williams and Robyn Churchill. The show will also include a live band, commercials for local businesses, and the set created by award-winning set designer Eugene Leveque.

Tickets for the Holiday Variety Show are $25 at CreeksideTheatre.com or by calling 250-766-9309. It will also be live-streamed for all of those that are unable to attend. Donations will be gratefully accepted from those who tune into the livestream presentation.

Arts and EntertainmentChristmas ShowsOkanagan