Learn to open minds, transport readers to other places

Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival runs Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12

Writing allows us to release our deepest feelings and desires. Reading can open our minds and transport us to other places and times.

The Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival, which runs from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12, is an annual celebration for both readers and writers.

“The festival is suitable for anyone who writes, whether it’s a blog or diary; you don’t have to aim to be published, you just have to enjoy writing,” says Kay Johnston, festival chairperson. “You get to meet people who are interested in the same thing, because writing is a lonely occupation.”

Johnston also points out that the weekend festival is fun, energetic and promotes mixing and mingling with presenters and attendees, who will learn how to make their writing better.

Read more: Award-winning author to host workshop on resolving writer’s block and pacing

Read more: Author weaves nuggets of fact into fiction

The festival opens with Friday night’s Café Lit , which runs from 7 to 10 p.m., is open to the public and is an opportunity to meet the presenters and hear some of them read from their published works.

As in the past, this year’s presenters are among the best in their field and include the following authors:

Brenda Baker is an award-winning writer, performer and recording artist from Saskatoon. Her unique creative life spans 40 years, a songwriter with two CD releases, a children’s entertainer who released three CDs and a starring role in a national TV series.

Norma Charles’s novel, RUNNER: Harry Jerome, World’s Fastest Man, was shortlisted for the 2018 Sheila Egoff Award for Children’s Literature.

Anthony Dalton is the award-winning author of 14 non-fiction books, most about adventure and the sea, plus two non-fiction collaborations with American authors; he has had two novels published, in addition to hundreds of magazine and newspaper articles. These have been published in 20 countries and nine languages.

Gail Bowen’s first Joanne Kilbourn mystery, 1990’s Deadly Appearances, was nominated for the W.H. Smith/Books in Canada Best First Novel Award, and A Colder Kind of Death (1995) won the Arthur Ellis Award for best crime novel; all books in the series have been enthusiastically reviewed, and the most recent, The Winners’ Circle, has been named a finalist for the Arthur Ellis Award for best crime novel.

Multi-talented and multi-instrumentalist Linda Kidder has been wowing live audiences for 40 years. She has appeared on albums by Bon Jovi, Rita MacNeil, Gary Fjellgaard and sung hundreds of jingles.

Jonas Saul is the bestselling author of the Sarah Roberts Series and has written and published more than 30 thrillers and sold more than two million books.

Read more: Spoke literary festival returns to Vernon

Read more: New chapter opens on festival

Presenters also include award-winning author Nancy Bell; in-depth copy editor Karen Autio, literacy agency owner Robert Mackwood; writer, speaker and comedic storyteller Judy Millar; Kat Montagu, a writer, producer, script analyst, story editor and teacher; editor, author Bill Stenson; and the Shuswap’s own Indigenous storyteller Louis Thomas.

All Friday and Saturday events take place at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

Registration for the workshops takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday and all Sunday events take place at Okanagan College.

For full details on all festival activities, go online to wordonthelakewritersfestival.com.

The festival is a fun event for everyone and, says Johnston, and important because it teaches attendees how to communicate their ideas.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
JUNO nominated Striker to shred in Kelowna
Next story
Rock band camp fosters next generation of Kelowna musicians

Just Posted

Slamming doors punctuate riotous Shuswap Theatre offering

Lend Me a Tenor to kick off locally hosted Ozone Drama Festival

Most common dog names in the CSRD

South Shuswap and Ranchero residents invited to share photos of their dog, win a prize

Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

Fight night: Salmon Arm boxers punch it up for a good cause

Bulldogs Fitness and Boxing Centre hosts 3rd Annual Hit 2 Fit fundraiser

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Learn to open minds, transport readers to other places

Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival runs Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

Blasting will begin in West Kelowna Estates May 8

Discussions, resolutions highlight SILGA for North Okanagan reps

Annual four-day gathering of Southern Interior Local Government Association held in Penticton

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Our history in pictures: May Day parade cavalcade

A decorated car fit for a queen leads the 1925 May Day… Continue reading

Preparing for pool season the right way

The City of Kelowna reminds residents to drain and prepare pools properly

Most Read