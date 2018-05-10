The cast and director of The Fighting Season, a play that tackles life behind the front lines in Afghanistan.

Local playwright brings you behind the front lines in Afghanistan

Based on the experiences of a Kelowna doctor, this Kelowna-written play tackles the issues faced by those on the front lines

Three actors, a minimal set and a camouflage background set the stage for a new provocative play that tackles life behind the front lines in Afghanistan and the impact it has on those who serve.

Written by Kelowna playwright Sean Harris Oliver, The Fighting Season tells the story of three Canadian medical personnel in the Kandahar Air Field during the Afghan War.

The play is based on the experiences of his own father’s service overseas, Kelowna’s Dr. Jack Oliver.

The playwright first shared the script with director Stephen Jefferys while it was already playing to sold-out crowds in Vancouver. He wanted to see it performed on a local stage and Jefferys wanted to make that happen.

“When I first read it I got chills. This subject is still relevant, it is about how war changes people, how war changes people in the medical community in particular,” said Jefferys.

“I think it is an exciting theatrical experience. It is a combination of stories from the present and delving into the past so the audience gets to see a play of the imagination.

The three-person cast is made up of Graham Daley, who plays field medic Kristy; Anita Reimer, who plays ICU nurse Karine; and Don Plant, who plays orthopaedic surgeon Terry.

“They were all affected by it, they were changed by it,” said Jefferys.

The story weaves each character’s memories and present emotions together to bring a brutal but sometimes beautiful story to life.

“I really liked the idea of working on a script that was written by a local playwright and taking place in Afghanistan during the war,” said Plant.

This is the first time he has had the opportunity as an actor to meet the person his character is based on.

“It has been a thrill just to meet him,” said Plant.

“It brings home what Canada’s role is outside of our shores. It is an exciting play based on real life history which appeals to me as a former reporter. It is a thrill to be doing such a gritty show about something Canada has been so active in, in the news, over the last 10-20 years.”

Anita Reimer is anglophone actor who doesn’t speak any french and yet plays a francophone nurse who struggles with providing medical care for a terrorist that she knows killed her comrades.

“It is provocative. It is bringing up questions that are real,” said Reimer.

“I think it is an important piece for creating awareness about what all of our service people go through and how they served our country and served Afghanistan. It is powerful. I also really wanted the challenge of the French-Canadian accent.”

Dr. Oliver volunteered for the Canadian Armed Forces as a surgeon for four weeks at the Kandahar Air Field in 2008 and recently said “this whole [play] is a conceivable scenario—it didn’t happen, but it’s conceivable”.

The Fighting Season runs May 16-19 at the Creekside Theatre in Winfield and May 21 at The Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon.

The Fighting Season is also Theatre Kelowna Society’s entry into this year’s Ozone Festival.

Related: Festival highlights Okanagan theatre

Tickets for the Winfield shows can be purchased online here or for more information, click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Word on the Lake hosts Café Lit Friday evening
Next story
Songs and stories from Laura Smith

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Most Read