Longtime comedian John Wing to take the stage in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm will once again be treated to a belly full of laughs this September when Train Wreck Comedy returns to the Shuswap.

Originally hailing from Sarnia, Ont., John Wing is making his way to B.C. for a show at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Now living in California, Wing has been a stand-up comedian for more than four decades. He has been on TV more than 250 times and performed on The Tonight Show with both Jay Leno and Johnny Carson.

Rob Balsdon is behind Train Wreck Comedy and is responsible for bringing Wing to the Shuswap. He said Wing has performed at more than 40 comedy festivals around the world, including 10 Just For Laughs festivals in Montreal and is a regular on CBC Radio’s hit show, The Debaters.

“It’s not often that the list of festivals and appearances a comedian hasn’t done is shorter than what they have, but with John Wing, that’s pretty much the case,” said Balsdon.

In addition to his endless comedy credits, Wing has published 11 books of poetry, a memoir of his first 10 years of stand-up and, in 2021, his first novel, A Car To Die For.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now at trainwreckcomedy.com.

