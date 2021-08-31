In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “Jeopardy!” during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “Jeopardy!” during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

Mike Richards is out as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Richards had been tapped to replace Alex Trebek before past misogynistic and other comments surfaced

Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

The Associated Press

hollywood

Previous story
Canadian ‘Reservation Dogs’ star on increasing Indigenous representation in the U.S.

Just Posted

Little Flora Gem’s Sonna-Lee Arcand packages items for Nadia Widner and kids Luca and Enzo Ried during opening day of the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market on Ross Street in May 2021. Plans are to extend the market bi-weekly in winter as well. (File photo)
Council agrees to extend Salmon Arm Downtown Farmer’s Market through winter

A 3,000-hectare control burn on the White Rock Lake wildfire was a success Aug. 30, 2021. (Dyan DeVine - Facebook)
Smoke to continue as White Rock Lake fire nears containment

Controlled burn above the Irish Creek area, taken at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Okanagan Indian Band - Facebook)
UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire nears containment after successful planned burn

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.
2 chances to hear from North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates coming up