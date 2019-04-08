Montreal dance troupe to perform in the South Okanagan

The RUBBERBANDancegroup is coming to perform at Venables Theatre in the South Okanagan. (Submitted)

A Montreal dance troupe is coming to Oliver, bringing together their unique stylings of breakdance, classical ballet and dance theatre.

RUBBERBANDance Group will present their show, Vic’s Mix, at Oliver’s Venables Theatre April 13. The group was founded in Montreal in 2002 by artistic director Victor Quijada. Rubberband was immediately recognized for its complex, physically demanding choreography which brings together breakdancing, classical ballet and dance theatre.

Since then Rubberband has become a touring sensation, representing Canada at the Expo is Japan and presenting many hundreds of performances throughout Quebec and Canada along with frequent tours to Holland, Belgium, the United States, Mexico and England.

In 2016, the company brought Vic’s Mix to the stage with both humorous and serious moments, Vic’s Mix is a kind of “best of” the company’s work and orchestrating the creative clash between urban pop and classical composition. The performance spans the immense territory explored by Rubberband, extracting jewels from their creative repertoire.

Choreographer and artistic director Victor Quijada was born in California in 1976 to Mexican parents. Over the past dozen years, he has developed a unique style of choreography that extols the various artistic influences that stimulated him as a dancer—the power and spontaneity of hip hop, the rigour and virtuosity of ballet, along with the evocative power of contemporary dance.

Vic’s Mix also features the lighting design of Yan Lee Chan, original music by Jasper Gahunia along with the “mix” of various classical composers and costume design by Camille Thibault-Bédard.

RUBBERBANDance Group is presented by Venables Theatre with the support of the Community Presenters Assistance program (of the BC Arts Council and BC Touring Council) along with the Coast Oliver Hotel on April 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Venables Theatre, 6100 Gala S., Oliver. Tickets are $29 (students $15), available at www.venablestheatre.ca.

