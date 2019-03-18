More places in Kelowna to eat plant-based meat

Vegans that have little carnivorous dreams still can indulge without harming any animals in a few more places in Kelowna.
Quesada is the latest fast food restaurant to jump on the Beyond Meat train, behind A&W after their Beyond Meat Burger lit the internet on fire and sold out quickly. They have had so much success that they have now added a Beyond Meat breakfast option, a sausage patty that promises no animals were hurt in the making. Even though it tastes exactly like meat.
Kelowna vegetarians and vegans have plenty of places to hunker down on plant-based meat. The Naked Cafe offers their own Beyond Meat Burgers, making supporting local businesses even more delicious.
Mucho Burrito has welcomed in vegans by offering Yves Veggie Cuisine’s Garden Veggie Crumble making it easier to have old favourites.
Where else do you like to grab a plant based bite that tastes almost exactly like meat? Let us know in the comments.
