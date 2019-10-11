(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Did you know a “Buttload” could actually refer to a real weight measurement?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

After today you can justifiably use the term “buttload,” that is if you are referring to exactly 108 gallons of liquid contained in a barrel.

Fun fact of the day:

The meausrement is only used by a few breweries and distilleries, however the butt barrel holds approximately 108 imperial gallons (130 US gallons; 491 litres) for ale or 126 imperial gallons (151 US gallons; 573 litres) for wine. There you have it, you never need to feel silly for saying “buttload” ever again!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Friday will remain mostly sunny until we head into the long weekend. The highs of 12 in Salmon Arm and 14 in Penticton on Friday will drop down to eight or nine degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Thanksgiving Monday will see a return of the sun, reaching a high of eight degrees. Happy Thanksgiving!

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Okanagan-Shuswap will narrowly miss a cold front over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Environment Canada meteorologist Matt McDonald said highs around 10-12 C are expected, just a tad shy of the normal 13 C seasonal temperatures.

Video of the day:

Check out this video on how to make your own grain-free apple crisp for a tasty Thanksgiving dinner dessert (providing you aren’t full enough already).

View this post on Instagram

good morning & happy #friday fam! ✨ Fall season = apple season… and apple crisp has always been one of my FAVE fall treats. But usually its loaded with butter + sugar… Dw, cue this VEGAN + GRAIN FREE Apple Crisp by @simplyquinoa 😍 Just in time for Canadian #Thanksgiving 😏 This healthy version has an amazing grain-free crumble topping with dates, pecans, coconut and almond flour and it pairs PERFECTLY with cinnamon spiced apples. Honestly one of my fave desserts of all time! Especially topped with coconut yogurt 💯🙌🏻🔥 Best part – its #Vegan + #GlutenFree + #GrainFree and sweet enough for dessert, but healthy enough for breakfast too! 😬 Check out the recipe link 👇🏼 & tag someone who loves apple treats 🍎❤️ #Cleaneatz ___________________________ ___________________________ simplyquinoa.com/grain-free-apple-crisp ___________________________ ___________________________ #veganfood #veganfoodshare #whatveganseat #bestofvegan #vegetarian #plantbased #plantpowered #Healthy #healthyfood #healthyfoodie #cleaneating #eatclean #wholefoods #wholefoodie #feedfeed #huffposttaste #foods4thought #applecrisp #veganglutenfreerecipes #glutenfreevegan #applerecipes #appledessert #appleseason #falldesserts

A post shared by Clean Living w/ Greta (@cleaneatz) on

Read more: COLUMN: Flipping the bird and exposing the Thanksgiving Day lie

Read more: Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crash north of Tappen shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Ten-year-old cleans up garbage left at White Lake campground

Shuswap father and son remove eight garbage cans worth from campsites, washroom areas

Habitat for Humanity plans to open ReStore, build seniors’ housing in Salmon Arm

Spokesperson for Kamloops location says details could be finalized by next month

Salmon Arm’s bid to host Junior A Hockey Championships proves unsuccessful

Eight Canadian communities submitted bids, local bid made top three

Ebus starts service in North Okanagan and Shuswap communities

As of Oct. 7, service provided in Chase, Sorrento, Salmon Arm, Enderby and Armstrong

Election 2019: Kyle Delfing – PPC candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Kyle Delfing is running for the People’s Party of Canada in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

North Okanagan clinics look overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Morning start: Did you know a “Buttload” could actually refer to a real weight measurement?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates present platforms at forum in Summerland

Six candidates offer views on taxation, spending, energy and trade

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Against All Odds: Penticton resident looks back at receiving three kidneys in 32 years

David Folstad received his third successful kidney transplant in Vancouver in April

Most Read