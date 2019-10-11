Morning start: Did you know a “Buttload” could actually refer to a real weight measurement?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

After today you can justifiably use the term “buttload,” that is if you are referring to exactly 108 gallons of liquid contained in a barrel.

Fun fact of the day:

The meausrement is only used by a few breweries and distilleries, however the butt barrel holds approximately 108 imperial gallons (130 US gallons; 491 litres) for ale or 126 imperial gallons (151 US gallons; 573 litres) for wine. There you have it, you never need to feel silly for saying “buttload” ever again!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Friday will remain mostly sunny until we head into the long weekend. The highs of 12 in Salmon Arm and 14 in Penticton on Friday will drop down to eight or nine degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Thanksgiving Monday will see a return of the sun, reaching a high of eight degrees. Happy Thanksgiving!

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Video of the day:

Check out this video on how to make your own grain-free apple crisp for a tasty Thanksgiving dinner dessert (providing you aren’t full enough already).

