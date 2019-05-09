MTV launches ‘Save Our Moms’ campaign to combat mortality

Thursday’s launch of ‘Save Our Moms’ comes as Mother’s Day approaches

Lena Waithe will be taking part in the campaign.

MTV is launching a campaign aimed at stemming the rise of maternal mortality in the U.S.

Thursday’s launch of “Save Our Moms” comes as Mother’s Day approaches and will feature original content and educational resources across all MTV platforms.

The centerpiece will feature a video produced by actress Lena Waithe’s Protest Art Productions and directed by “HALA” filmmaker Minhal Baig. Waithe says in a statement every mother deserves the right to go home with their child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds about 700 women die of pregnancy-related problems in the U.S. each year. However, black women were more than three times more likely to die than white women.

Researchers have found 60 per cent of all pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented with better health care and support.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Camelot comes to Kelowna
Next story
Syrian musicians to help raise funds for Shuswap refugee efforts

Just Posted

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee

Event raises $12,425 for Shuswap literacy programs

Syrian musicians to help raise funds for Shuswap refugee efforts

Orontes Guitar Quartet to perform fundraising concert at Nexus on May 22

Robbery, assault of police officer with weapon among several Shuswap charges

Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embarked on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

North Okanagan players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge in Vernon

Air ambulance dispatched to Highway 97C rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Racers to compete in Summerland’s Giants Head Grind

Uphill course on May 18 has 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.6 kilometres

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Most Read