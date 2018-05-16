Royal memorabilia on sale near Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding

Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children will be in Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

All three of Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children have been selected to be among the bridesmaids and page boys for Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace issued a list of seven bridesmaids and four page boys on Wednesday.

Four-year-old Ivy Mulroney will be among the bridesmaids while seven-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney will act as page boys.

The bridesmaids also include Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, the three-year-old daughter of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, while the list of page boys is topped by their four-year-old son, Prince George.

Other bridesmaids include two of Markle’s goddaughters and two of Prince Harry’s goddaughters. One of Harry’s godsons was also selected as a page boy.

Harry’s press secretary Jason Knauf had said earlier this month that all of the bridesmaids and page boys would be children.

The Canadian Press

