Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, goes Feb. 9 via Zoom. (GVMA photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, goes Feb. 9 via Zoom. (GVMA photo)

Museum rounds up North Okanagan’s wild west past

Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, Feb. 9

The beginnings of Vernon are being celebrated alongside Vernon Winter Carnival.

The theme of this year’s Carnival is Wild West, one which fits perfectly with the mandate of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

“Vernon began as a cow town,” museum community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans said. “So we have lots of artifacts, archival records and stories that illustrate what life was like in Vernon’s wild western days.”

The museum has rounded up a virtual trip back in time to these early frontier days with Meanwhile… Back At The Ranch, Feb. 9 on Zoom at 7 p.m.

The show will involve interpretive guides, special guests and musicians telling tales of life back on the early ranches of the valley through streaming video, on-location film clips and multi-media displays.

Viewers will learn more about the early relationships between the settlers and the Syilx Indigenous First Nation. Find out about the Syilx and settler women who made this place home, and the fur brigadiers, gold rushers, cowboys and bank robbers who made this place wild.

READ MORE: First Indigenous territory recognition made in Lake Country

Event attendees will be sent a Zoom link and details about using this platform prior to the event. All are welcome to attend, but as some difficult subject matter will be covered. Meanwhile… Back At The Ranch is recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets are $10 online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

“The Winter Carnival Committee has been fantastic to work with this year,” said Evans. “I mean, they always are, but even more so this year. They have worked very hard to ensure that the carnival can proceed safely and in compliance with public health orders, to give us all a little bit of a respite from the routine of lockdown life! We are grateful to be able to participate in the Vernon Winter Carnival again this year and hope many of you will join us for this trip back in time.”

With so many public events and social gatherings cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the arrival of the 2021 Vernon Winter Carnival, even though it will be very different from other years, will come as a relief to many Vernonites.

All events held will be done so under the most current COVID protocols and orders from the provincial health officer. Some events may be cancelled or changed due to announcements of public health orders.

READ MORE: Pandemic postpones parade, heart of Vernon Winter Carnival

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyMuseum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Group of cowboys on horses out rounding up cattle, 1888. The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is celebrating Vernon Winter Carnival's Wild West theme with a virtual trip back in time looking at the ranching days. See more information in the Entertainment section. (GVMA #5021)

Previous story
VIDEO: Former Vees anthem singer wants to bring her voice to the Canucks

Just Posted

(THE NEWS – files)
Snowy days ahead for the Okanagan and Shuswap

The region could get up to 5 cm by Thursday

Interior Health was conducting contact tracing among school communities at Shuswap Middle School and Sorrento Elementary in response to potential exposures to COVID-19 between Jan. 18 and 19. (Shuswap Middle School/Facebook)
Positive COVID-19 tests confirmed at Shuswap Middle School, Sorrento Elementary

Interior Health conducting contact tracing among both school communities

Trent (left) and Treyden (right) are two of the students in the Mountain Bike Academy getting underway in February, taught by Salmon Arm Secondary’s Chris Stromgren (middle). (School District 83 photo)
Salmon Arm Secondary Mountain Bike Academy ready to roll

Course will help develop students’ riding and leadership skills

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

The Okanagan Regional Library is holding a pair of online contests for its young readers. (File photo)
Okanagan Regional Library challenges young readers

Pair of contests online aimed at kids aged up to 18

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is permanently closing, with plans to eventually set up in Armstrong, B.C. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Tulip Festival is closing, with plans to rebloom in Armstrong

Event organizer says pandemic and sale of land were factors in decision

Group of cowboys on horses out rounding up cattle, 1888. The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is celebrating Vernon Winter Carnival’s Wild West theme with a virtual trip back in time looking at the ranching days. (GVMA #5021)
Museum rounds up North Okanagan’s wild west past

Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, Feb. 9

Virtual programming will assist the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society in spreding environmental education. (ABNCS photo)
North Okanagan nature centre online with gaming grant

Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society benefits from provincial funds

Penticton Search and Rescue completed two rescues in succession of each other Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 afternoon. (PENSAR / Facebook)
Penticton Search and Rescue members execute back-to-back rescues

PENSAR had barely completed their first rescue of the day when they received a second call

Three cars had their tires slashed in Vernon over the weekend. (Contributed)
Tires slashed at three North Okanagan residences

RCMP investigating Okanagan Landing-area incidents

Kyrell Sopotyk was drafted by the Kamloops Blazers in 2016 and played two seasons with the Western Hockey League club. (Photograph By ALLEN DOUGLAS/KTW)
Kamloops Blazer paralyzed in snowboarding accident sparks fundraiser for family

As of Jan. 24, more than $68,000 had been raised to help Kamloops Blazers’ forward Kyrell Sopotyk

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Most Read