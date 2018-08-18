Musicians share stories at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

On Saturday, Aug. 18, folk musician Martin Simpson (right) sat down with Andy Donnely of CKUA radio to talk about how he first got into music, what drew him to folk as a genre, his favourite types of guitars and other more personal topics. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

While the main attraction at the Roots & Blues festival in Salmon Arm is the wide breadth of musical acts who grace the stage with their performance, the pop-up stage at the merchandise tent featured some interesting interviews that gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of a musician.

From tales of what pushed them to pursue a career in music, anecdotes of life on the road to humorous backstage stories, these storytelling sessions were packed with interesting little morsels.

Andy Donnely interviews Martin Simpson

Martin Simpson is a U.K. folk music juggernaut with 45 years of songwriting under his belt. He sat down with Andy Donnely of CKUA Radio Aug. 18 for an interview about the life of a folk musician that was broadcasted live on the Voice of the Shuswap 93.7 FM radio station.

When asked what drew him to folk music, as opposed to rock and roll or jazz which were all the rage in the UK, Simpson had quite an elegant answer.

“I just wasn’t moved by jazz or rock, but folk music moved me… there’s a sense of melancholy,” he said. “And to be honest I thought the music was a bit sh**.”

Though originally from the UK, Simpson spent a good portion of his career in the states and, despite initially being wary of what U.S. folk music would be like,ended up taking plenty of inspiration from it.

“I thought American folk would be rude and ridiculous,” he noted, “But I was surprised by the depth of their music. It’s all kind of the same thing but another take on music.”

One interesting question asked of Simpson was his opinion on what makes the perfect instrument.

“The music is in the wood,” he quipped. “It has to be beautiful, but also extremely practical. With an instrument you should get the experience, inspiration and static of the builder.”

As an aside he joked that he is like a “kid in a sweet shop” any time he is around a guitar shop, often walking around for hours examining the instruments and even sniffing the wood.

As a final note, when asked what sage advice he had for up-and-coming musicians, he firmly stated that it’s not a life made for someone without the passion to see it through for the long haul.

“Mean it, work really hard and do it with love,” he began. “Don’t do it for any other reason than you love it. I don’t know anyone who would get into this for anything besides a love of the lifestyle.”

Richard Flohil interviews Big Dave McLean, Brother Ray Lemelin and Harpdog Brown

Three blues heavyweights sat down with music publicist Richard Flohil for the Blues Road Wars and Stories session at the merchandise tent Aug. 18, swapping stories and having a few laughs in the meantime. As Flohil put it, it was a chance to to talk to musicians about their ‘war stories’ and things people who don’t make music might not know.

One of the first topics that came up was travel, something touring musicians do quite a lot of. All three speakers agreed that touring in Canada is tough. It’s a huge country with a lot of distance to cover, and Harpdog Brown said it was not uncommon for him to put up to 250,000 kilometres on his touring van in a single year.

With travel comes another staple of life on the road: hotels. It was pretty much unanimous among the trio that their worst hotel experience was at the King Edward Hotel in Calgary, back in its glory days as a music hot-spot before being closed down.

“I remember when (blues bassist) Russell Jackson had the roof of his room cave in on his head,” Brother Ray Lemelin said. “He came in and told the band ‘don’t complain about me getting the best room anymore!’”

Because they always move from place to place, these artists often need to play with different backing bands at each show. Though a bit shy to name names, Flohill asked what their worst experience with a band was.

“Sometimes you get an ace, sometimes you get a joker,” Harpdog Brown commented. “Especially back when I would play two nights a week with a different band each time.”

The group were also asked if they had ever brushed shoulders with their musical heroes or other big name celebrities n their time on the road, with a mix of interesting encounters and unfortunate meetings thrown out as responses.

Brother Ray Lemelin told the tale of when he met legendary blues singer Junior Wells, saying “we drank gin together for an hour and he didn’t say a word. Every now and then he would nod his head at me and grumble out something that sounded like ‘alright alright.’ That was one of the most entertaining times of my life.”

Big Dave McLean spoke of his meeting with Bing Crosby when he was just a boy, a run-in that didn’t end with such a happy story as Lemelin’s.

“I was five years old, at the Calgary Stampede with my family. Two rows behind us I saw Bing Crosby sitting there with someone. I went over and tried to get him to sign an autograph, and he told me to eff off! I started crying, and I guess that’s why I sing the blues.”

To close out the session Flohil asked the three musicians where they would like to see themselves in ten years, getting a trifecta of witty comebacks.

“Above ground!” Big Dave McLean said with a raucous laugh.

“I think I see myself being ten years older,” Brother Ray Lemelin quipped. “Maybe run a diner, flip burgers and serve beer in coffee cups.”

“I always thought I would have loved being an accountant,” Harpdog Brown joked. “Though seriously I am looking for an accountant if anybody knows one.”

(From left) Big Dave McLean, Brother Ray Lemelin and Harpdog Brown sat down with Richard Flohil Aug. 18 at the 2018 Roots & Blues merch tent to share stories of life on the road, behind-the-scenes tales of making music and funny personal stories of their time in the music business. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Martin Simpson performed a few tunes in front of a small audience during his interview with Andy Donnely, giving the listeners a more intimate, up-close take on his folk songs. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)