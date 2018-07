Kamloops’ Saucy Fops packed the house for Theatre on the Edge performance

Kamloops’ The Saucy Fops packed the house for their Saturday, July 21 Theatre on the Edge performance at Shuswap Theatre. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Theatre hosted another successful Theatre on the Edge festival over the weekend, July 21 to 22.

The festival featured 14 shows by seven theatre companies, with Edge Club filling in the spaces between performances with live music, food and drink.

