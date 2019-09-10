The Fig’s Beatrice Weir (left) and David Scarlatescu (right) are teaming up with artist Carley Rangen to put on Become Water - a fundraiser for domestic peace Thursday. (The Fig photo)

Okanagan art show supports domestic peace

The Fig hosts evening of music and art in support of Archway Society

Art is fighting domestic violence in Vernon.

A local artist has teamed up with entertainers and a local restaurant to host an event in support of the Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

The show, called Become Water, gets underway Thursday, Sept, 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Fig in collaboration with local artist Carley Rangen, O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars, The Archway Society and The Room Collection. Along with Rangen’s painting, the evening includes live entertainment from Gitano Lanza, plus door prizes, 50/50 and more.

“Our last event raised $2,500 for mental health and we are hoping this one will be even bigger,” said David Scarlatescu, The Fig owner.

Tickets are $20 each with all proceeds going to the Archway Society. Tickets available at The Fig or at the door (if available). Call 250-558-5983 to reserve.

